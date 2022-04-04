'Lifesaving gift': 8-month-old with rare disease receives new heart after waiting 218 days

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·5 min read

After waiting 218 days, 8-month-old Elodie Carmen Baker received a new heart last week.

Elodie, who was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old, spent over 200 days on the waitlist for a heart. Finally, on March 27, she underwent a successful transplant at The Heart Center at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

"The fortitude and the strength that she's shown in the last seven months constantly amazes us. And we know that she's destined to do remarkable things," Elodie's mom, Kate Baker, told USA TODAY.

"We're just so proud of her. Just [her] smile and the joy, just unwavering excitement for every single day – really, it's inspirational," added Colin Baker, Elodie's dad. "She has made it just so much easier to keep fighting every day."

Elodie Carmen Baker
Elodie Carmen Baker

Dr. Anna Joong, one of Elodie's doctors and the medical director of the pediatric ventricular assist device program at Lurie Children's, shared that Elodie's recovery "has been remarkable."

"She's made incredible progress. Her new heart works really well; the squeeze is really strong. She's on all the routine medications that we do – like immunosuppression to prevent rejection. And we're hoping that she will be able to be discharged from the hospital soon," Joong told USA TODAY.

The Bakers, who are from Minnesota, first took Elodie to the emergency room in August, where their daughter was later diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. After a seven-week stay at Children's Minnesota Hospital-Minneapolis, Elodie was transferred to Lurie Children's in Chicago for further care, leading the family to live in the hospital together for almost six months.

According to the American Heart Association, dilated cardiomyopathy causes the heart muscle to dilate and a chamber to enlarge, leading to difficulty when pumping blood and preventing the heart muscle from contracting normally. As the heart becomes weaker, it's possible for heart failure to occur.

Historic transplant: First person to receive gene-edited pig heart dies two months later

As Elodie waited for a new heart, a Berlin EXCOR pediatric ventricular assist device was surgically placed to help her pump blood.

Joong explained that while some children with dilated cardiomyopathy can see improvement over time, others become sicker and need additional support, like IV medications or a VAD. Older kids can sometimes go home with VADs while they wait for a new heart, but for infants like Elodie, the pump can't fit inside their bodies.

"She had end-stage heart failure as a result of her dilated cardiomyopathy," said Joong. "We had exhausted all medical options to take care of her heart, and the only way for Elodie to survive was to get this kind of pump as a way to bridge her to transplant ... to keep her body strong enough in the many months that it took for a donor heart that was a match for Elodie (to) become available."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lurie Children's Heart Center (@luriechildrensheartcenter)

Joong also stressed the progress of Elodie's developmental milestones during her time on the VAD — noting that she went from being in the "less than fifth percentile" immediately after her VAD surgery to "developmentally normal for an 8-month-old."

"Despite being on these lifesaving machines," Joong said, "we know that the stronger you are going into a heart transplant, the better you do afterward. And that was certainly the case for Elodie."

"She had her first open-heart surgery at 3 months old, which is when the VAD was placed," added Kate Baker. "But because of her age, she learned to sit, she was starting to crawl, she was starting to crawl to stand and it was amazing that she was able to do all of those things while supported on this device. ... She's going to go home and be on track with all of her peers, which is super exciting."

Both the Bakers and Joong underlined the importance of organ donation. Unfortunately, Elodie's time on the waitlist for a heart is not uncommon.

"Especially for our younger children, we sometimes see that wait times can be quite long and can certainly be more than six months," Joong said. "Right now, there's over 50 infants [in the U.S.] who are waiting for a heart transplant. It's really the most incredible gift of life that a family can make in their darkest hours. And when you see a patient like Elodie and how well she is doing after this lifesaving surgery and this lifesaving gift, we are just forever grateful."

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration's statistics for total organ donations, 106,129 people are on the national transplant waitlist and over 40,000 transplants were performed in 2021. In the U.S., 17 people die each day waiting for a transplant. But every donor can save eight lives and enhance 75 more.

"There aren't enough organs available," said Kate Baker. "We did wait a long time, but that's not atypical. Many families wait as long as we did, or even longer. ... We're even more grateful for the families who choose to donate because they are saving hundreds of thousands of lives."

In a Facebook post celebrating April as National Donate Life Month, Lurie Children's shared that the hospital's Heart Center has performed over 400 heart transplants and also urged individuals to learn more about becoming organ donors on Donate Life America's website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baby with rare heart disease receives transplant after 218-day wait

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.