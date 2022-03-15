This 'Lifesaver' Steam Mop With 29 Accessories Is at Its Lowest Price of the Last 3 Months

mop

Spring cleaning creates a whole list of to-dos, most of which start with taking the cleaning tools you might only touch once a year out of storage. Getting them organized and dusted off requires so much time that you could put off spring-cleaning even further, so it's often best to have fewer multifunctional cleaning gadgets that you can use year round.

For thousands of Amazon shoppers, that's Bissell's incredibly versatile Power Steamer steam mop. On top of it being a 3-in-1 mop that can switch between handheld, extended-reach, and upright modes, Bissell's steam mop comes with a set of 29 accessories to help you clean nearly every surface and crevice in your home. One reviewer said that it "blasts through all build-up," and another confirmed it left their tile floors looking "like new." Plus, it earned a spot on Real Simple's list of the best steam mops.

It's even on sale at Amazon for 20 percent off. In fact, its current price is the lowest it's been for the past three months, so now's a good time to order one for yourself.

To buy: $140 (was $175); amazon.com.

To use the Power Steamer, all you have to do is fill up its water tank and select the level of steam intensity you want, then release the steam by pulling its trigger. It'll heat up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit within 30 seconds, so you don't have long to wait before starting your cleaning routine. If you need a quick break, simply hit the pause button and the mop will stop heating up the water.

With 29 accessories, the steam mop can clean a huge variety of surfaces. In basic upright mode, use its microfiber pad to clean hard flooring and carpets. While in extended-reach mode, remove the pad and attach its neck to one of its many included tools. For instance, you can use nylon bristle brushes for everyday surfaces, brass bristle brushes for extra tough messes, thin grout brushes for bathroom and outdoor tiles, or a flat scraper tool for stubborn spills.

It also works as a handheld mop for other cleaning tasks. Take off the neck completely and put on its angle tool for hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, its flat surface pad for decks and car interiors, its fabric steamer cloth pad for seats and cushions, or its window squeegee attachment for your car windshield.

Storing the steam mop is easy, too, since you can mount it directly on a wall in your home. The mop even includes a small toolbox in the handheld cleaner for accessories you commonly use, so you can quickly switch out attachments.

No wonder Bissell's steam mop has more than 3,800 five-star ratings. It's a "lifesaver" for serious cleaning projects, according to one reviewer. They "couldn't believe how helpful it was to have steam power" when cleaning their kitchen floor tiles, counters, sink, shower doors, and baseboards. Another said it takes the elbow grease out of heavy-duty cleaning jobs, adding that "if you are serious about your cleaning and want to have the right tool for the job, this is it."

Shop it on sale at Amazon now for your easiest spring cleaning season than ever.