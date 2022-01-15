After Life's Tony Way talks about joke Ricky Gervais feared was 'too far'

Tilly Pearce, Priyanca Kumari
·2 min read
Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

After Life spoilers follow.

Tony Way has revealed a moment on the After Life set where Ricky Gervais feared he'd taken a visual joke too far.

The melodramatic Netflix comedy follows Tony (Gervais), who had a perfect life until his wife Lisa died. After the tragic event, Tony's good guy demeanour changed dramatically and after contemplating taking his life, Tony decides he'd rather live long enough to punish the world through selfish and unscrupulous acts.

Gervais's Tony initially regards it as a superpower – not caring about himself or anybody else – but he finds his rebel act trickier than he envisioned when his friends and family try to save the good guy that they used to know.

Ahead of After Life's season 3 launch, Way, who plays Lenny, spoke exclusively to Digital Spy about a scene he shot with the Golden Globe-winning actor.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Related: After Life's Ricky Gervais explains Roxy's absence in season three

He said: "It's the only time I've heard Ricky saying this out loud! In the middle of a take, I had my jumper up and he was blowing onto my belly like I was a toddler, and his head popped up and he went, 'Have I gone too far? Is this okay..?'

"And I think it's fine, we should carry on doing it and see what happens. You can always cut it out if it doesn't work!"

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Way continued to explain: "Yeah, that scene was amazing. I think that scene was written quite early on. The belly blowing not so much early on, but the scene with – it's clearly a bugbear of Ricky's, people making too much noise, as I think he's talked about quite a lot before.

"But that just got weirder and weirder, that scene, and the more we rehearsed it, and it ended up with him doing that! It's great.

"It's still better than ten rice puddings in a row [in season one]. That was quite extraordinary. I like rice pudding, but I don't really like it as much as I used to."

After Life is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

