LifeMD's (NASDAQ:LFMD) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock jumps 10% this past week

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock is up an impressive 288% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 190% gain in the last three months.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for LifeMD investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Because LifeMD made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, LifeMD can boast revenue growth at a rate of 56% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 31% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes LifeMD worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that LifeMD shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 84% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - LifeMD has 5 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

