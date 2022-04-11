LifeLabs shines the spotlight on its employees for the 37th annual National Medical Laboratory Week

Toronto, Ontario, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week marks the 37th annual National Medical Laboratory Week in Canada. Organized by the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science, it celebrates the important professionals who work in the medical laboratory industry. LifeLabs is among the many organizations participating in the national week-long event, dedicated to honouring its valued employees for all they do to support Canadians in making informed decisions about their health.

“We’re so grateful to all of our incredible team members for everything they have done throughout the pandemic, and everything they continue to do to support Canadians in making informed decisions about their health,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “National Medical Laboratory Week is one of our favourite events of the year because it truly shines a spotlight on the resilience, dedication, and caring every single one of our team members demonstrates every day.”

LifeLabs’ frontline employees have remained committed to serving our customers throughout the pandemic. In addition to what customers experience at LifeLabs’ collection centres, a great deal goes on behind the scenes to ensure a seamless and efficient process for testing and reporting large volumes of samples: from preparation of the samples at collection centres, to pickup and transport by couriers, to collection in customer homes, to organizing and processing by the specimen management team, and many others.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our teams have completed around four million COVID-19 tests in conjunction with our regular essential tests,” said Jennifer Cudlipp, COO. “It is thanks to their agility and dedication that they have been able to accomplish so much during these unpredictable times. I want to wish a Happy Med Lab Week to all of our people and thank them for all that they do.”

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com

