Lifeguards are still needed around the Charlotte area for the summer. Here’s where.

Jonathan Limehouse
·3 min read

Mecklenburg County continues to struggle finding lifeguards for its pools and lone public beach.

The county currently has enough lifeguards to open its two outdoor pools — Cordelia Pool and Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center — and Ramsey Creek Beach starting this Memorial Day Weekend, Mecklenburg Park and Recreation Manager Jeff Carwile told The Charlotte Observer.

GO NEXT: The Charlotte Observer's tips for finding a summer job

The county also operates four indoor aquatic facilities year-round, so lifeguards are constantly being recruited, hired and trained, Carwile said.

Just 196 of around 250 lifeguard positions within Parks and Rec have been filled, Carwile told the Observer.

Private organizations that also are recruiting lifeguards offer competitive pay, making it harder for the county to fill vacancies, Carwile said.

Lifeguards are still needed around the Charlotte area this summer&nbsp;— including at Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation, Carowinds and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.
A nationwide lifeguard shortage is likely due to the pandemic, fewer exchange students and people dissuaded by the safety challenge, American Lifeguard Association spokesperson Wyatt Werneth recently told NBC Chicago.

The lifeguard shortage forced Mecklenburg County to keep Ramsey Creek Park beach closed last Memorial Day weekend.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte also is looking to hire around 150 lifeguards for its 33 pools and three waterfronts, spokeswoman Heather Briganti said. The Y is currently hiring around 75 swim instructors.

“It’s a fun place to work,” Briganti said. “We’ll have campers coming to our pools to learn water safety lessons and to splash around and escape the heat.”

Carolina Harbor Waterpark at Carowinds needs about 100 lifeguards, spokeswoman Courtney Weber told the Observer.

Here are some lifeguard benefits and requirements at all three places:

Mecklenburg

Lifeguards working for the county will receive:

A starting pay rate of $15 per hour;

flexible scheduling;

Free lifeguarding certification for all new hires

“We are always looking for responsible individuals that like working in a team environment and learning a skill that can truly be ‘lifesaving,’” Carwile said.

Anyone, age 16 and over, interested in a working as a county lifeguard can call 980-314-1159 or email Lifeguards@Mecknc.gov for more information. Information about the county’s Aquatic facilities can be found at www.parkandrec.com.

YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Lifeguards need to be at least 16 years of age and have an interest in “working with and serving the community,” Briganti said. Experience working with children would be great but it’s not a requirement, she said.

The Y will pay for lifeguard and swim Instructor certifications and other training, she said.

The Y’s pools are open from May through September, and if seasonal hires are interested in year-round positions, those are also available, Briganti said. The Y offers flexible schedules as its pools are open from sunup to sundown Monday through Sunday, she said.

The Y recently increased its seasonal starting pay for lifeguards to a minimum of $11.25 an hour, Briganti said. Y employees also get a free YMCA membership, she said.

For more information, visit ymcacharlotte.org.

Carowinds

Carowinds provides all the training and certification, Weber said. Pay begins at $15.50 per hour, she said.

