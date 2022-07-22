How lifeguard shortages and swimming pool closures could affect your summer holiday in the UK and abroad

Emma Beaumont
·5 min read
lifeguard shortages public swimming pool closures affect summer 2022 holiday hot weather uk - Alamy
lifeguard shortages public swimming pool closures affect summer 2022 holiday hot weather uk - Alamy

The lingering impact of the pandemic has created plenty of well publicised complications for summer holidays this year. One that is less discussed is the impact it has had on swimming safety. For many families, the summer holiday is a chance for children to put new-found swimming skills to the test in the Med for the first time, or in a hotel pool.

However, several factors have combined to leave children less equipped to enjoy themselves safely in the water. Many British swimming pools were closed during the pandemic, which led to fewer children receiving lessons; rising energy bills are putting current services under threat; and now a lack of lifeguards and a chlorine shortage are reducing the opportunities available for new swimmers to enhance their skills. The RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society UK) has warned that we could see more drownings as people opt for less safe sea swimming on holidays instead.

Why are Britain’s swimming pools under threat?

The steep rise in energy prices is the key factor, with estimates suggesting that the cost of heating Britain’s pools will rise from £500 million in 2019 to £1.5 billion this year.

A recent survey from UKActive found that 85 per cent of public pool operators said they would be forced to reduce their services during the next six months due to rising running costs. Meanwhile, 63 per cent said they would be likely to cut staff numbers.

Many have resorted to reducing water temperatures to lower costs, but insiders stress that help from the government is the only way to save a number of pools from closure. UKActive chief executive Huw Edwards said: “The operators are really struggling. They have been trying to put a plaster on this over the past couple of months. But the reality is they can’t see a way through this unless there is Government intervention.”

A national chlorine shortage is compounding the problem. Several of the country’s most popular lidos have already issued warnings that they may have to close.

The popular Portishead Lido told its patrons: “There is currently a national chlorine shortage which has already caused some swimming pools to close and more are likely to follow. We are conserving the chlorine we have to make it last as long as possible, but due to the uncertainty of the situation we have reluctantly made the decision to halt the sale of season tickets for 2022.”

The Grade II-listed Sandford Parks outdoor pool in Cheltenham echoed this concern: "Season ticket sales are on hold. Due to the international chlorine shortage we are temporarily removing season tickets from sale. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but until we can guarantee the ability to purchase chlorine at our normal levels it would be wrong to continue selling.”

lifeguard shortages public swimming pool closures affect summer 2022 holiday hot weather uk - Alamy
lifeguard shortages public swimming pool closures affect summer 2022 holiday hot weather uk - Alamy

There are also fears that a national lifeguard shortage could force pools to reduce their hours or shut. Jo Talbot, commercial director at the RLSS, told the Telegraph: “We work with 3,000 swimming pools and almost every swimming pool is struggling to recruit lifeguards.” She blames long pool closures during lockdown for leading qualified lifeguards to move on to other sectors.

Are lifeguard shortages affecting beaches?

With pools under threat of closure, many may head for the coast instead. However, day-trippers and holidaymakers should be aware that lifeguard shortages are also affecting some of Britain’s beaches. While the most visited stretches of sand in holiday favourites such as Cornwall are adequately staffed, local RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) representatives on the North Yorkshire Coast have said they are still looking to fill a number of roles in popular spots such as Bridlington. 

Lifeguards are back on key Pembrokeshire Coast beaches, but local supervisor Peter Rooney has reminded visitors to plan their trips carefully. 

“RNLI lifeguards play a vital role in keeping beach visitors safe, but they can’t be everywhere. This is why we’re asking people to come prepared before you head to the beach; before the start of your day, take a few minutes to check local information such as tide times and the weather.”

Are there problems elsewhere in the world?

If you are heading abroad this summer, you may still be affected by lifeguard shortages. In the US, the problem is particularly severe. According to an estimate from Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety of the American Lifeguard Association, around a third of the nation’s 300,000 pools are likely to close this summer.  "We definitely have a shortage. It’s the worst I've ever seen," he said. Beaches, too, may well be subject to closure or operate under “swim at your own risk” rules.

How can I stay safe when visiting the beach this summer?

The RNLI has issued reminders on how to stay safe at the coast this summer. Gabbi Batchelor, water safety education manager at the organisation said: 

“It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks of the environment. It can be very unpredictable, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.”

“If you get into trouble in the water, float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”

She also highlighted the importance of choosing a lifeguard-patrolled beach and paying attention to safe swimming zones. “To help stay safe, we’d encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. It’s important to remember to swim between those flags because lifeguards put them on the safest stretch of water and patrol this area.”

The RNLI also advises that if you see someone else in trouble, you should never attempt the rescue yourself but rather alert a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Are you concerned by the shortage of lifeguards? Share your view in the comments section below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your