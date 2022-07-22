How lifeguard shortages and swimming pool closures could affect your summer holiday in the UK and abroad

lifeguard shortages public swimming pool closures affect summer 2022 holiday hot weather uk - Alamy

The lingering impact of the pandemic has created plenty of well publicised complications for summer holidays this year. One that is less discussed is the impact it has had on swimming safety. For many families, the summer holiday is a chance for children to put new-found swimming skills to the test in the Med for the first time, or in a hotel pool.

However, several factors have combined to leave children less equipped to enjoy themselves safely in the water. Many British swimming pools were closed during the pandemic, which led to fewer children receiving lessons; rising energy bills are putting current services under threat; and now a lack of lifeguards and a chlorine shortage are reducing the opportunities available for new swimmers to enhance their skills. The RLSS (Royal Life Saving Society UK) has warned that we could see more drownings as people opt for less safe sea swimming on holidays instead.

Why are Britain’s swimming pools under threat?

The steep rise in energy prices is the key factor, with estimates suggesting that the cost of heating Britain’s pools will rise from £500 million in 2019 to £1.5 billion this year.

A recent survey from UKActive found that 85 per cent of public pool operators said they would be forced to reduce their services during the next six months due to rising running costs. Meanwhile, 63 per cent said they would be likely to cut staff numbers.

Many have resorted to reducing water temperatures to lower costs, but insiders stress that help from the government is the only way to save a number of pools from closure. UKActive chief executive Huw Edwards said: “The operators are really struggling. They have been trying to put a plaster on this over the past couple of months. But the reality is they can’t see a way through this unless there is Government intervention.”

A national chlorine shortage is compounding the problem. Several of the country’s most popular lidos have already issued warnings that they may have to close.

The popular Portishead Lido told its patrons: “There is currently a national chlorine shortage which has already caused some swimming pools to close and more are likely to follow. We are conserving the chlorine we have to make it last as long as possible, but due to the uncertainty of the situation we have reluctantly made the decision to halt the sale of season tickets for 2022.”

The Grade II-listed Sandford Parks outdoor pool in Cheltenham echoed this concern: "Season ticket sales are on hold. Due to the international chlorine shortage we are temporarily removing season tickets from sale. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but until we can guarantee the ability to purchase chlorine at our normal levels it would be wrong to continue selling.”

There are also fears that a national lifeguard shortage could force pools to reduce their hours or shut. Jo Talbot, commercial director at the RLSS, told the Telegraph: “We work with 3,000 swimming pools and almost every swimming pool is struggling to recruit lifeguards.” She blames long pool closures during lockdown for leading qualified lifeguards to move on to other sectors.

Are lifeguard shortages affecting beaches?

With pools under threat of closure, many may head for the coast instead. However, day-trippers and holidaymakers should be aware that lifeguard shortages are also affecting some of Britain’s beaches. While the most visited stretches of sand in holiday favourites such as Cornwall are adequately staffed, local RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) representatives on the North Yorkshire Coast have said they are still looking to fill a number of roles in popular spots such as Bridlington.



Lifeguards are back on key Pembrokeshire Coast beaches, but local supervisor Peter Rooney has reminded visitors to plan their trips carefully.



“RNLI lifeguards play a vital role in keeping beach visitors safe, but they can’t be everywhere. This is why we’re asking people to come prepared before you head to the beach; before the start of your day, take a few minutes to check local information such as tide times and the weather.”

Are there problems elsewhere in the world?

If you are heading abroad this summer, you may still be affected by lifeguard shortages. In the US, the problem is particularly severe. According to an estimate from Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety of the American Lifeguard Association, around a third of the nation’s 300,000 pools are likely to close this summer. "We definitely have a shortage. It’s the worst I've ever seen," he said. Beaches, too, may well be subject to closure or operate under “swim at your own risk” rules.

How can I stay safe when visiting the beach this summer?

The RNLI has issued reminders on how to stay safe at the coast this summer. Gabbi Batchelor, water safety education manager at the organisation said:



“It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks of the environment. It can be very unpredictable, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.”



“If you get into trouble in the water, float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”



She also highlighted the importance of choosing a lifeguard-patrolled beach and paying attention to safe swimming zones. “To help stay safe, we’d encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. It’s important to remember to swim between those flags because lifeguards put them on the safest stretch of water and patrol this area.”



The RNLI also advises that if you see someone else in trouble, you should never attempt the rescue yourself but rather alert a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

