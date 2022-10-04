Lifeguard faces criminal charge after man drowns at northern Alberta pool

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Alberta RCMP have charged a lifeguard with criminal negligence causing death after a drowning at a public swimming pool.

They say officers were called to the drowning at the aquatic centre at MacDonald Island Park in Fort McMurray on Dec. 12, 2020.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital and died six days later.

Mounties say there was a lengthy investigation and consultation with Crown prosecutors.

A 25-year-old man from Calgary, who was employed as a lifeguard at the pool at the time, was charged.

Ruslan Atantayev is to appear in Fort McMurray court on Nov. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press