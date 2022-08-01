Lifeguard, 18, Helps Deliver 'Beautiful Baby Boy' on YMCA Pool Deck: 'So Glad the Baby Is Okay,' Teen Says

teen lifeguard delivers baby in colorado ymca

Talk about an eventual shift! A teen lifeguard in Colorado went above and beyond last month when a YMCA member went into labor on the pool deck.

"We knew the baby was coming. We just didn't know if it was going to be a week, two weeks, or today," Tessa Rider, who was nine months pregnant with her third child when she and her husband visited their local YMCA on July 24, told The Washington Post.



Though she was a few days past her due date and had already experienced some mild contractions, she told the newspaper that she didn't feel like there were any "clear cut" signs that her baby would be arriving so soon.

Of course, things ended up changing very quickly that morning — and shortly after getting into the pool, she realized it was time to go to the hospital. Her baby however, had over plans.

"Her labor progressed so quickly that — with support from a Y Lifeguard and Tessa's husband, Matthew — this beautiful baby boy was delivered on the pool deck at the Y before EMS arrived," the YMCA of Northern Colorado wrote in a social media post.

While the teen lifeguard had been trained on how to respond to emergency situations, delivering a baby was something 18-year-old Natalie Lucas "wasn't prepared for."

Fortunately, she was up to the task.

"I stayed calm, and I didn't freak out, because that's what you need to do in this job," Lucas told The Washington Post. "You can't really hesitate or wait for someone else to come. You're the lifeguard; you're the lifesaver."

In addition to congratulating the happy couple "on their gorgeous little one," the YMCA of Northern Colorado shared a special message to Lucas on social media — noting that delivering "a baby during her Sunday shift" was "something surely not covered in the job description."

For her part, Lucas told The Washington Post that she plans to send the newborn annual birthday cards.

"I'm so glad the baby is okay, and they now have a new addition to their beautiful family," she told the newspaper. "I was really happy to help them."