Our lifeboat crews deserve far better for their heroism

RNLI lifeboat crewman Shaun Kent on the BBC show Saving Lives at Sea season 7 - BBC

There were blue skies over the white cliffs of Dover last Christmas Eve, and paragliders Trevor and Dermot were soaring blissfully through them when the gentle southwesterly wind suddenly dropped, forcing them to land on the beach. Dermot had often landed in those scalloped coves and walked away without a problem. His mistake that day was not checking the tides. Shortly after their boots hit the shingle, the icy water was lapping at their ankles, trapping them between the sea and the 350ft wall of chalk and flint.

Luckily Dermot managed to get a signal and call for the only emergency service that isn’t state funded: the RNLI. And in the first episode of the seventh series of Saving Lives at Sea (BBC Two) we shared the frustration of Newquay’s volunteer lifeboat crew as they struggled to get their little, inflatable Y-boat close enough to the coast to rescue the struggling men. Trevor swam for it. But by the time he was safe, Dermot had floated away from the boat and was beginning to give up on life.

He was dangerously hypothermic and unable to walk by the time the crew hauled him onto the deck. But he was saved and we got to share his relief and regrets in a series of cautionary interviews. His mix of awe, embarrassment and gratitude were shared by the show’s other rescuees: a 14-year-old swimmer who misjudged the current and a mature yachtsman who didn’t check his chart for rocks.

Long-term fans of the show will know this rescue follows a formula that’s deeply repetitious and awash with cliched commentary. Yet it remains gently compelling and educational. I make my frighteningly overconfident children watch it in

the hope that they gain some respect for the water… or at least want to avoid the humiliation of appearing on telly after one of their stupid stunts. Accidental drownings are on the rise, with one person drowning in the UK every 10 hours. Yet the financial crisis means that charities such as the RNLI are likely to see a sharp dip in donations. It’s vital that we keep them afloat.