Lifebit partners with NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre to launch the CYNAPSE platform for next-generation genomics research

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Lifebit today announces a long-term partnership where Lifebit's technology, Lifebit CloudOS, will power a cloud-based Trusted Research Environment (TRE) to serve as the scalable and secure data management and analysis platform for researchers at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).

As one of the leading UK biomedical research organisations, the NIHR Cambridge BRC maintains a secure source of fully consented clinico-genomic data from patients with chronic diseases and cancer. This biomedical data holds huge potential for health researchers to unlock discoveries on disease, supporting recent breakthroughs such as the development of clinical algorithms to guide precision cancer treatments.

With the launch of CYNAPSE, the NIHR Cambridge BRC joins a growing number of research organisations who are standing up TREs that make use of Lifebit's pioneering federated technology, designed to take researcher's computation and analysis to where the data resides, to make sensitive biomedical data securely accessible. Other examples include Genomics England and the Hong Kong Genome Institute.

This news comes in the wake of an announcement of the DARE UK consortium effort between Genomics England, NIHR Cambridge BRC, Eastern AHSN, Cambridge University Health Partners and Lifebit that will see Lifebit's unique federated technology bridge the TREs of these leading organisations.

"Lifebit is proud to be delivering this next generation federated research platform, which will allow NIHR Cambridge BRC researchers to more effectively collaborate at scale and drive a new wave of connected data here in the UK and globally, accelerating research impact and advancements in patient care." said Thorben Seeger, Lifebit CBDO.

About Lifebit Biotech, Ltd.

Lifebit builds enterprise data platforms for use by organisations with complex and sensitive biomedical datasets. Lifebit's patented federated technology securely unlocks access to biomedical data. From providing Trusted Research Environments for national precision medicine programmes to enabling pharmaceutical companies to discover new drug targets faster, Lifebit empowers customers to transform how they leverage sensitive biomedical data.

About NIHR
The mission of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research. We do this by:

  • Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care;

  • Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services;

  • Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research;

  • Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges;

  • Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;

  • Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries.

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low and middle income countries is principally funded through UK Aid from the UK government.

About NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre
Based within the most outstanding NHS and University partnerships in the country, the Biomedical Research Centres are leaders in scientific translation. Located on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, they receive substantial levels of funding from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) to translate fundamental biomedical research into clinical research that benefits patients and they are early adopters of new treatments.

