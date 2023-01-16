‘A life worth celebrating’: Holocaust survivor, father of synagogue leader dies at 92

Grethel Aguila
·5 min read

At 13, Martin Baranek couldn’t have fathomed that he would have the opportunity to create a family and travel around the world.

But that’s exactly what he did, living until the age of 92. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor — and the father of a Miami Beach synagogue leader — died on Friday. Throughout his life, he survived injustice, built a life in Canada and dedicated himself to Holocaust remembrance and education.

At Baranek’s service Sunday afternoon, Rabbi Louis Sachs of Beth Torah Congregation in Toronto lauded his legacy and commitment to building up the community.

“His life weathered many different storms,” Sachs said. “But [it’s] a life worth celebrating as he returns home.”

Baranek’s son, Mark Baranek, a director at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach, shared his father’s life story at the service, dividing it into five parts.

“My dad’s long journey through life had distinct chapters, all of which added to the sum of an incredible legacy left for us,” Mark said.

Part 1: Life in Poland

Baranek was born in 1930 and grew up in Poland. A time, Mark said, that was one of the shortest chapters in the story of his father’s life.

A photo of Martin Baranek, his parents and his younger brother some time before World War II.
A photo of Martin Baranek, his parents and his younger brother some time before World War II.

At 9 years old, Baranek witnessed the start of World War II and suffered torment for his Jewish identity.

His family was forced into a ghetto in his hometown of Starachowice in 1941. They lived in fear knowing they could be killed for trying to escape.

His grandmother, concerned for Baranek, urged him to leave with a group being sent to a woodworking factory. After more than a year at the factory, Baranek was ordered onto a cattle car — and taken to Auschwitz.

Part 2: The war and its aftermath

During his early teen years, Baranek was held captive in concentration camps. He stared death in the face several times, surviving Auschwitz and forced death marches to Mauthausen and Gunskierchen.

Thousands of people, including Baranek, were liberated from Gunskierchen by American forces on May 4, 1945. Mark said Baranek considered the date his second birthday.

“When it went into May, we would we would have birthday parties for him,” Mark said.

A photo of Martin Baranek when he was a child. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor and father of a Miami synagogue leader, died Friday at the age of 92.
A photo of Martin Baranek when he was a child. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor and father of a Miami synagogue leader, died Friday at the age of 92.

In 1949, Baranek reconnected with his mother, who held out hope that he had survived. However, Baranek’s brother, father and extended family did not make it.

Part 3: Starting over in Canada

Baranek, then 19, and his mother resettled in Canada. There he found a job in a dress factory as a cutter. He climbed up the ranks until he opened a grocery store with his mother and stepfather.

After work, Baranek headed to nightly English classes. That perseverance paid off, and his business venture expanded.

He married Betty Eidelman in 1953, and their union lasted nearly seven decades until Baranek’s death.

“He came to Canada with nothing but determination and was able to expand that into a loving home and legacy,” said Sachs, the rabbi at Baranek’s service.

Part 4: Holocaust remembrance efforts

With passion and purpose, Baranek dedicated his post-retirement years to ensuring that the murder of millions of Jews would never be forgotten and the crimes of the Nazis would never be repeated.

Baranek became an educator and was always willing to share his story — as well as life lessons — with whoever crossed his path.

Martin Baranek speaks during his interview with a Crestwood Preparatory College student in Toronto. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor and father of a Miami synagogue leader, died Friday at the age of 92.
Martin Baranek speaks during his interview with a Crestwood Preparatory College student in Toronto. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor and father of a Miami synagogue leader, died Friday at the age of 92.

He was the focus of an interview series produced by Toronto high school students. He also took groups on March of the Living, a two-week Holocaust education experience in Poland and Israel.

In 2018, he published “Determined,” a memoir of his Holocaust survival story.

At the service, Sachs said Baranek was once asked where was God during the Holocaust. His response: “Where was humanity?”

“He was that humanity... that the world so desperately needed more of,” Sachs said.

Part 5: The final chapter

For Mark, Baranek’s son, these last years haven’t been easy. Baranek’s health was declining, and concerned loved ones around the world were visiting and sending messages daily.

Now, they’re all holding onto memories they cherish. Mark, for one, reflected on his father’s three favorite sayings.

“When the chips are down, you know who your friends are.”

“That’s life.”

“Keep smiling.”

Brandon Kaufman, who spoke at the service on behalf of Baranek’s grandchildren, looks back at the powerful life lessons his grandfather instilled in them through casual conversations.

“My zadie’s [grandfather’s in Yiddish] love for his family can’t be separated from the great tragedy he overcame,” Kaufman said. “There was never a moment we didn’t know about our family’s decimation in the Holocaust.”

Kaufman remembers once admiring his grandparents’ condo and being asked: “Do you think it came easy?”

“We saw all the fruits of his resilience, walking the halls of this shul with him… It was like being with a celebrity,” Kaufman said.

And the same was true when he visited Miami in the winters. Even at restaurants, Baranek ran into friends and admirers who knew him from volunteering at Mount Sinai or from his Holocaust remembrance efforts.

“Everyone was always treated like an old friend, even if he didn’t remember their name,” Kaufman said. “No matter what, if you spoke to our zadie, you could feel his genuine love and interest.”

Remembering Baranek

Baranek is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Baranek; his sons Mark and Lenny; his daughter Marlene; his 12 grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Morry.

Anyone wishing to remember Baranek is encouraged to donate to the Beth Torah Congregation of Toronto, March of the Living Canada or March of the Living U.S.

Latest Stories

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled