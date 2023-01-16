‘A life worth celebrating’: Holocaust survivor, father of synagogue leader dies at 92

At 13, Martin Baranek couldn’t have fathomed that he would have the opportunity to create a family and travel around the world.

But that’s exactly what he did, living until the age of 92. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor — and the father of a Miami Beach synagogue leader — died on Friday. Throughout his life, he survived injustice, built a life in Canada and dedicated himself to Holocaust remembrance and education.

At Baranek’s service Sunday afternoon, Rabbi Louis Sachs of Beth Torah Congregation in Toronto lauded his legacy and commitment to building up the community.

“His life weathered many different storms,” Sachs said. “But [it’s] a life worth celebrating as he returns home.”

Baranek’s son, Mark Baranek, a director at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach, shared his father’s life story at the service, dividing it into five parts.

“My dad’s long journey through life had distinct chapters, all of which added to the sum of an incredible legacy left for us,” Mark said.

Part 1: Life in Poland

Baranek was born in 1930 and grew up in Poland. A time, Mark said, that was one of the shortest chapters in the story of his father’s life.

A photo of Martin Baranek, his parents and his younger brother some time before World War II.

At 9 years old, Baranek witnessed the start of World War II and suffered torment for his Jewish identity.

His family was forced into a ghetto in his hometown of Starachowice in 1941. They lived in fear knowing they could be killed for trying to escape.

His grandmother, concerned for Baranek, urged him to leave with a group being sent to a woodworking factory. After more than a year at the factory, Baranek was ordered onto a cattle car — and taken to Auschwitz.

Part 2: The war and its aftermath

During his early teen years, Baranek was held captive in concentration camps. He stared death in the face several times, surviving Auschwitz and forced death marches to Mauthausen and Gunskierchen.

Thousands of people, including Baranek, were liberated from Gunskierchen by American forces on May 4, 1945. Mark said Baranek considered the date his second birthday.

“When it went into May, we would we would have birthday parties for him,” Mark said.

A photo of Martin Baranek when he was a child. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor and father of a Miami synagogue leader, died Friday at the age of 92.

In 1949, Baranek reconnected with his mother, who held out hope that he had survived. However, Baranek’s brother, father and extended family did not make it.

Part 3: Starting over in Canada

Baranek, then 19, and his mother resettled in Canada. There he found a job in a dress factory as a cutter. He climbed up the ranks until he opened a grocery store with his mother and stepfather.

After work, Baranek headed to nightly English classes. That perseverance paid off, and his business venture expanded.

He married Betty Eidelman in 1953, and their union lasted nearly seven decades until Baranek’s death.

“He came to Canada with nothing but determination and was able to expand that into a loving home and legacy,” said Sachs, the rabbi at Baranek’s service.

Part 4: Holocaust remembrance efforts

With passion and purpose, Baranek dedicated his post-retirement years to ensuring that the murder of millions of Jews would never be forgotten and the crimes of the Nazis would never be repeated.

Baranek became an educator and was always willing to share his story — as well as life lessons — with whoever crossed his path.

Martin Baranek speaks during his interview with a Crestwood Preparatory College student in Toronto. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor and father of a Miami synagogue leader, died Friday at the age of 92.

He was the focus of an interview series produced by Toronto high school students. He also took groups on March of the Living, a two-week Holocaust education experience in Poland and Israel.

In 2018, he published “Determined,” a memoir of his Holocaust survival story.

At the service, Sachs said Baranek was once asked where was God during the Holocaust. His response: “Where was humanity?”

“He was that humanity... that the world so desperately needed more of,” Sachs said.

Part 5: The final chapter

For Mark, Baranek’s son, these last years haven’t been easy. Baranek’s health was declining, and concerned loved ones around the world were visiting and sending messages daily.

Now, they’re all holding onto memories they cherish. Mark, for one, reflected on his father’s three favorite sayings.

“When the chips are down, you know who your friends are.”

“That’s life.”

“Keep smiling.”

Brandon Kaufman, who spoke at the service on behalf of Baranek’s grandchildren, looks back at the powerful life lessons his grandfather instilled in them through casual conversations.

“My zadie’s [grandfather’s in Yiddish] love for his family can’t be separated from the great tragedy he overcame,” Kaufman said. “There was never a moment we didn’t know about our family’s decimation in the Holocaust.”

Kaufman remembers once admiring his grandparents’ condo and being asked: “Do you think it came easy?”

“We saw all the fruits of his resilience, walking the halls of this shul with him… It was like being with a celebrity,” Kaufman said.

And the same was true when he visited Miami in the winters. Even at restaurants, Baranek ran into friends and admirers who knew him from volunteering at Mount Sinai or from his Holocaust remembrance efforts.

“Everyone was always treated like an old friend, even if he didn’t remember their name,” Kaufman said. “No matter what, if you spoke to our zadie, you could feel his genuine love and interest.”

Remembering Baranek

Baranek is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Baranek; his sons Mark and Lenny; his daughter Marlene; his 12 grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Morry.

Anyone wishing to remember Baranek is encouraged to donate to the Beth Torah Congregation of Toronto, March of the Living Canada or March of the Living U.S.