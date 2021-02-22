Life back to normal by 21 June at earliest, Boris Johnson announces

(Getty Images)

England will return to something close to normal life no earlier than 21 June, under the terms of a roadmap out of lockdown unveiled by Boris Johnson today.

Unveiling the plan to MPs, Mr Johnson described it as “a one-way road to freedom”, but cautioned that measures could be paused at any time if the data makes clear that relaxations have increased the danger from Covid-19.

In an upbeat message after almost a year of massive pandemic disruption to social and economic life, he said: “The end really is in sight and a wretched year will give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better than the picture we see around us today.”

Mr Johnson’s plan will see schools and universities reopen to all students from 8 March, while non-essential shops, outdoor dining and beer gardens could open no earlier than 12 April and indoor mixing, drinking and dining, hotel visits and limited crowds at sporting events return from 17 May at the earliest.

From 21 June, if all goes to plan, the final restrictions on nightclubs, summer festivals and mass-attendance events like concerts and football matches could be lifted.

The “stay at home” message will be switched to “stay local” from 29 March, when outdoor gatherings between up to two households will be permitted to allow family get-togethers over Easter.

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons that his plan offered a route “cautiously but irreversibly toward reclaiming our freedoms”.

At least intially, there will be no return to regionally tiered restrictions, with all parts of England moving out of lockdown at the same pace. A review will be conducted on how long to maintain guidance on face-coverings, social distancing and working from home, alongside other studies on vaccine certification and international travel and a pilot scheme on the safe return of major events.

But all relaxations will be subject to four tests, requiring the successful roll-out of vaccinations and evidence of vaccine efficacy, as well as data showing that there is no surge in hospitalisations putting unsustainable pressure on the NHS and that the risk has not been fundamentally altered by the emergence of new variants of the virus.

The blueprint envisages four steps, with five weeks between each to assess the impact before progressing to the next stage, which could be delayed if any of the tests are being failed.

Mr Johnson told MPs that the UK must remain alert to the danger of new variants of Covid-19, and promised an updated plan next month for responding to local outbreaks, including surge testing and enhanced contact tracing.

“We can’t, I’m afraid, rule out re-imposing restrictions at local or regional level if evidence suggests they are necessary to contain or suppress a new variant which escapes the vaccines,” he said.

“I know there will be many people who will be worried that we are being too ambitious and that it is arrogant to impose any kind of plan upon a virus. And I agree that we must always be humble in the face of nature and we must be cautious.

“But I really also believe that the vaccination programme has dramatically changed the odds in our favour and it is on that basis that we can now proceed. “

He added: “Of course there will be others who will believe that we could go faster on the basis of that vaccination programme and I understand their feelings and I sympathise very much with the exhaustion and the stress that people are experiencing and that businesses are experiencing after so long in lockdown.

“But to them I say that today the end really is in sight and a wretched year will give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better than the picture we see around us today.“

The PM faced pressure from some of his own backbenchers to accelerate the pace of exit from lockdown.

Mark Harper, the chair of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group of Tory backbenchers, asked why restrictions will still be required after the most vulnerable groups - accounting for 99 per cent of deaths and around 80 per cent of hospitalisations - have been vaccinated in mid-April.

“For what reason, once they’ve been vaccinated and protected from Covid ... is there any need for restrictions to continue?” asked Mr Harper.

Mr Johnson said there would still be “a substantial body of risk” at this point due to people not taking up the offer of jabs or not getting the expected protection from vaccines.

He told MPs: “There will be a large minority who will not have sufficient protection and the risk is that if you let the brakes off, then the disease could surge up in such a way as again to rip through those groups.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the PM to stand up to the 60 Tory MPs who last week signed a letter calling for the end of all restrictions by the end of April.

For his roadmap to work, Mr Johnson must listen to his chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Chris Whitty, not lockdown sceptic MPs like Mr Harper and Steve Baker, said Starmer

And he added: “If the prime minister does, he will have our support and will secure a majority in the House. If he does not, we will waste all the sacrifices of the last 12 months.”

Alongside the reopening of schools, 8 March will see relaxation of the rules on meeting outside, with individuals allowed to meet one person from another household for recreation - such as drinking a coffee, sitting down for a chat or a picnic - as well as for exercise. Pre-school and after-school clubs will also reopen.

From 29 March, outdoor sport and leisure facilities like tennis courts and golf courses can reopen and organised outdoor sports will be permitted for children and adults. Parent and child groups including up to 15 parents will be allowed outside.

And the “rule of six” will return, allowing up to six people from different households - or an unlimited number from two households - to meet outdoors.

In the second step, starting no earlier than 12 April, all retail will open, along with personal care premises like hairdressers and beauty salons, libraries and community centres, children’s activity groups and outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas.

Hospitality venues like pubs, cafes and restaurants will reopen outdoors, with all customers required to be seated. There will be no curfew and no requirement for drinks to be accompanied by meals.

People will be able to stay away overnight in the UK, but only in self-contained accommodation, with no mixing of households.

Maximum attendance at weddings and wakes will be increased from six to 15.

Step 3, coming no earlier than 17 May, will see indoor entertainment attractions like cinemas reopen, along with all remaining accommodation venues.

Spectators will return to sporting and entertainment events, with a limit of 1,000 people or 50 per cent of capacity, whichever is the smallest, for indoor venues. Outdoor seated events, such as Premiership football, will be allowed crowds of up to 10,000 or 25 per cent of stadium capacity, with appropriate distancing.

Organised indoor sport will be permitted for adults and outdoor performances will restart.

Gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed outside, while pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues will open for indoor service, subject to the rule of six or two-household limits.

Under the PM’s plans, legal limits on social contacts will finally be lifted in step 4, beginning no earlier than 21 June, when nightclubs and larger events are also set to reopen.

