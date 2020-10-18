My Life is Like That Tanishq Advertisement: Richa Chadha

After Tanishq withdrew the ad that celebrated an inter-faith marriage, a number of couples took to social media to share their experiences of being in a multicultural marriage.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were about to get married this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on their plans. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror recently, Richa Chadha spoke about her inter-faith relationship and alluded to the Tanishq advertisement, that was pulled down after being attacked on social media.

""My life is like that (Tanishq) advertisement. I have got so much love from Ali's family and he from mine. I feel sorry for all those who have a problem with someone else's marital choices"." - Richa Chadha, Actor

After Tanishq withdrew their ad celebrating inter-faith marriage, a number of couples took to social media to share their experiences of being in a multicultural marriage.

Rasika Agashe, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's wife, shared a photo from her baby shower on Twitter to put forth a message of communal harmony.

Just to clarify.. this is 6 yrs back.. with new reference! #TanishqAd https://t.co/CEEaVoA0oG — rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

Actor Mini Mathur also gave her example of marrying director Kabir Khan. “This and even more love is what I have received in my multicultural marriage,” she wrote, calling for an end to the ‘hate’.

In a series of Instagram stories Mathur wrote, "By not speaking up, you are party to normalising of hate between communities. Also why and how does religion matter? What role does it/should it play in our generation?"

"I’d rather the world turn atheist that have hate as religion. And wanting peace and harmony in our country does not make me or any of us, less of a patriot,” she added.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)

