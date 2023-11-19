Life-sized crochet soldier donated to Erewash Museum

The soldier has been donated to the Erewash Museum and Gardens

A life-sized crochet soldier created to mark Remembrance Day has been donated to a museum.

The 6ft (183cm) tribute took 200 hours to make and was positioned outside All Saints church in Stanley Common, near the town of Ilkeston in Derbyshire.

It has now been donated to the Erewash Museum and Gardens in Ilkeston.

The soldier - much of which is made out of chicken wire - was created by Jilly Crofts, who started working on her creation in May.

Reflecting on its popularity, she said: "I think it was just his face, it could have been anyone, it could have been their dad, their great-grandad, their brother."

The soldier was also thought to have helped attract crowds to fundraising coffee mornings run by the community group, Friends of Stanley Common.

They have raised more than £1,200 for the Royal British Legion.

Jilly Crofts spent several months working on the project

Joanne Brown, who has worked at Erewash Museum for three years, first saw the soldier on the news and immediately offered to preserve him.

Miss Crofts said it was one of several requests she received for the soldier.

She agreed to donate it to the museum as it held great memories for her.

"I remember the hours and hours I spent there with my young daughter," she said.

Miss Crofts and Ms Brown have begun discussions on where the soldier will be placed.

Ms Brown said she wanted even more people to have the chance to see it.

