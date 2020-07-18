Life-Size Tom Hanks Signs Promoting Social Distancing Pop Up Around Toronto amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Don't remember how far to socially distance? Just think of Tom Hanks as a friendly guide.

Decals featuring the Greyhound star's likeness popped up at certain stores in Toronto on Wednesday in an effort to remind shoppers to stay six feet apart amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The signs — which feature a life-size photo of Hanks, 64, along with the slogan "'Hanks for Keeping Your Distance" — were created by marketing agency Public Inc. as part of their "#HanksForDistancing" campaign.

The company said on its website that Hanks' image was chosen for the initiative because the actor "is exactly 6 feet tall, making him the perfect safety measurement tool."

"We’re always thinking of ways to help our clients stay ahead of the curve, but this felt like a creative opportunity to help our communities, too," the brand said. "So we decided to launch a new, light-hearted campaign to help remind us all to keep our distance."

Signs featuring Hanks are currently being used at two LCBO locations in Toronto, according to Public Inc.

A representative for Hanks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, tested positive for COVID-19 in early March while in Australia. They since made a complete recovery.

During his appearance on Today earlier in July, the two-time Oscar winner called on fans to do their part in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"What has lingered here is this societal question of doing our part," he told Hoda Kotb. "The idea of doing one's part though should be so simple. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands."

While he believes a "huge majority" of Americans are taking precautions against the virus, Hanks said "there is a darkness on the edge of town here, folks."

"Let's not confuse the fact, it's killing people. You can say, ‘Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.’ But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren’t doing their part ... I don't know how common sense has somehow been put in question in regards to this."

Hanks added, "We are all in this together, there are things that we can do in order to help our street, our neighborhood, our town, our city, our state, our nation, and our world."

