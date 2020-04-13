Such Is Life: How SergeFerrari Group (EPA:SEFER) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 66%

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of SergeFerrari Group SA (EPA:SEFER) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 66% in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 26%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 34% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 24% in the same period.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, SergeFerrari Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 1.3% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 6.6% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching SergeFerrari Group more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ENXTPA:SEFER Income Statement April 13th 2020

We know that SergeFerrari Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on SergeFerrari Group

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered SergeFerrari Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. SergeFerrari Group's TSR of was a loss of 65% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, SergeFerrari Group shareholders did even worse, losing 25% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 16% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that SergeFerrari Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

