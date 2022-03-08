UPDATE – Life Sciences Investor Forum: Company Executives Present Live March 10th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 10th. This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Miirwj

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

NEW CONFERENCE FEATURE: Ability to schedule 1x1 meetings with presenting companies’ management.

“We are delighted to highlight industry leaders from the life science sector,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide a unique opportunity for these companies to connect with a broader investor base and further communicate their strategies.”

March 10th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

10:30 AM

VolitionRX Limited

NYSE American: VNRX

11:00 AM

nDatalyze Corp.

OTCQB: NDATF | CSE: NDAT

11:30 AM

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

OTCQX: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN

12:00 PM

Universal Ibogaine

OTCQB: IBOGF | TSX-V: IBO

12:30 PM

Alpha Cognition

OTCQB: ACOGF | TSX-V: ACOG

1:00 PM

Resverlogix Corp.

Pink: RVXCF | TSX: RVX

1:30 PM

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Pink: MSCLF | TSX-V: MSCL

2:00 PM

Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc

Nasdaq: MITO

2:30 PM

Appili Therapeutics Inc.

OTCQX: APLIF | TSX: APLI

3:00 PM

RentinalGeniX Technologies Inc

OTCQB: RTGN

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


