Life science and AI firm Deepverge lays off all its staff in latest tech collapse

AI and life science firm DeepVerge is to lay off all of its roughly 50 remaining staff, three months after revealing that half of its revenues had been misstated (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

AI and life science firm DeepVerge is to lay off all of its roughly 50 remaining staff, three months after revealing that half of its revenues had been misstated.

The AIM-listed business, based mostly in Yorkshire and Ireland, was worth around £70 million in 2020. It makes lab-grown skin and water monitoring products, while also providing AI technology.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In April, it revealed that it had overstated its revenue for 2022, which was now expected to be 40-50% lower. It said that the majority of this revenue would just be reported for 2023 instead, but some was likely to be lost entirely. Soon afterwards, the firm cut 20 jobs and looked to sell its main business units.

Now, “to avoid incurring additional costs”, it has made all remaining staff redundant. It is still hoping to sell its core businesses.

Shares were suspended at the start of July as it is yet to publish audited accounts.

The collapse is the latest in a tech sector that has had to deal with a slowdown in funding. While firms linked to AI had previous appeared immune to the recent tech downturn amid excitement over popular tools like ChatGPT, there may now be signs that AI firms are feeling the strain as well. Last month, the Standard revealed that climate AI firm Cervest had collapsed and left its more than 100 staff without pay for their last month of work, just weeks after being hailed as one of the country’s top AI startups.

Deepverge is also one of a number of tech firms that has faced questions over its accounts in recent months. Cloud technology business Wandisco’s shares were suspended earlier this year as it discovered that almost all of its bookings had been fraudulent, while chip maker Alphawave overstated its profits by $7 million.