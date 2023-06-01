Life-saving health series to be awarded

Conmee Township, Ont. — Conmee Township’s Health and Aging Series will receive a provincial award this month.

The Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario will present the E.A. Danby Award to Conmee Township in the category of implementation of legislation on June 13 in Niagara Falls.

The series, which consisted of 10 sessions and 20 topics during the month of March, saw 133 participants attend from Thunder Bay, Oliver Paipoonge, Kakabeka Falls, Gillies, O’Connor, Conmee, Kaministiquia and as far away as Atikokan.

Former Conmee Township deputy clerk-treasurer intern Nikita Cava oversaw the series and said it was life-changing for some of those that signed up.

“I’m really happy with what the series achieved,” said Cava, who took over the administrative deputy clerk-treasurer job last week in the Township of Gillies.

“Afterwards, we had people who formed connections and started hanging out with each other. There was a yoga class that was started up. There was a walking group that was started up because of our partnership with (NorWest Community Health Centres). We have older adults getting reconnected, getting reintegrated into the community.

“We had one person say that the series actually saved her life. She said that she was having a hard time even getting out of bed in the morning before (the series happened).

“There were a couple of residents that attended every single session. They didn’t miss a single one.”

The March series was an offshoot of a smaller program that Conmee held in October of last year, but the numbers tripled for the winter/spring session.

Cava indicated certain health-related topics and workshops were popular for the participants.

“Some of the more popular (presentations) were the Don’t Duck the Conversation with Hospice Northwest and the partnership with NorWest Community Health Centres was a big one because they had a couple of workshops like a falls workshop and a diabetes workshop,” Cava said. “Those were really well attended.

“Some people came out for The Pines on Hume (senior residential complex) updates. Those were only about 15 minutes to half an hour long and we kind of just sprinkled those in throughout the series. Some people would show up for that and then go.

“Estate planning, getting your ducks in a row and the more health-related topics were really well attended.”

Due to its success, Conmee Township Mayor Sheila Maxwell said they will host a smaller series in October as well as February or March of next year, but it may not be of the month-long variety due to the schedules of the volunteers.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal