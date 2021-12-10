Life on the run is more than a tradition for Rarámuris like Lorena Ramírez

Lorena Ramírez didn’t add the 2021 California International Marathon to her list of victories.

In fact, the 27-year-old runner who was the subject of the 2017 Netflix documentary ‘Light-Footed Woman’ produced by Mexican actor Gael García Bernal – trailed her family (her father, a brother and two sisters) in completing the 26.2 miles from Folsom to the state Capitol on Dec. 5.

That mattered little to the running community that knew about her long-distance running exploits and those of fellow Indigenous Rarámuris who thrive in Cañón de Cobre, a canyon that dwarfs the Grand Canyon.

Ramírez – who crossed the finish line sporting her trademark long skirt and carrying a small, Mexican flag handed to her by a girl on the final mile – timed 3 hours, 42 minutes, 24 seconds in a race where the winning women’s time was more than an hour faster (Colorado’s Sara Vaughn, 2:26:53).

That didn’t keep admirers from flocking to her for selfies and photos.

“Lorena! Lorena!” was the constant reminder that the other 7,000 marathoners mattered little to those who have heard about the distance running exploits of Tarahumara, or Rarámuri as they prefer to be called, runners.

Lorena has been true to the meaning of Rarámuri: “Light-footed runners.”

(Editor’s note: The italicized portion of this story are based on an interview with Lorena Ramírez where her brother Mario translated from Rarámuri to Spanish).

“It felt nice at the start. The bad thing was that I didn’t train much to have a good rhythm in this race, and that’s why it made it a bit difficult for me,” said Lorena.

“I am very grateful that they were giving me food along the way, and receiving the medal, which was my goal,” she said.

Lorena would like to participate in more races in the United States.

“But if there are mountain races,” she said.

Skirt will remain a part of her running attire

It was difficult to miss Ramírez in her traditional skirt and long hair in braids as the runner with bib number 2830 competed for only the second time in the United States. The only thing missing was her sandalias or huaraches (sandals) she traded in for a pair of Nike running shoes to protect her feet from the unaccustomed asphalt and cement pavement.

Lorena’s time was hindered by what her family called “medical issues.” Whether it was a knee injury, a cold or something else wasn’t explained.

Her younger sister, 21-year-old Juanita, was the first family member to finish. Her time of 3:11:32 was good enough to qualify for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

Her father, Antonio Ramírez, was the third family member to finish (3:28:43). Sister Talina, 29, (3:29:38) was next, followed by brother Mario, 31, who acts as Lorena’s interpreter. He timed 3:29:56.

The Netflix documentary was what introduced Lorena to the world.

“I am so thankful that they made the documentary on Netflix,” Lorena said. “I am looking for more support to be able to generate other opportunities in the Sierra de Chihuahua.”

In that documentary, Lorena says, “I’m going to continue running until I can ... and until I have the strength.”

She also noted that she does not prefer running shoes.

“I don’t think I’m going to use them. The people who wear them are always running behind me.”

Magazine covers, modeling for fashion show

The attention for Lorena is not new.

Last month, she was in México City as a model for the fashion show ‘La Serpiente: La Boca de la Noche’ (The Serpent: The Mouth of the Night) at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex. The event featured Indigenous fashions.

She has appeared on the cover of Vogue México.

Her California debut is part of a campaign to not just promote Lorena but to help the Rarámuris survive on more than just raising goats and growing beans and corn in the Sierra Tarahumara devoid of jobs.

Lorena and her family are literally running to survive.

When she won the April 2016 UltraTrail Cerro Rojo, a 50-kilometer race through the mountains of Puebla, México, she beat 500 competitors from 12 countries running in her sandals, skirt, blouse, handkerchief and cap while carrying a bottle of water.

There was no hydration pack. No gels. No running shoes. No compression sleeves.

The family depended on the 6,000 pesos (almost $300) she received for winning. Santiago, her father, explained to El Universal newspaper that the family is motivated “by not losing and not going hungry.”

A year earlier in similar attire, Lorena finished second in the prestigious Caballo Blanco 100-kilometer ultramarathon in Chihuahua. She also has a first- and a second-place finish in the 100-kilometer Ultra Maratón de los Cañones near her community in Ciénega de Norogachi in the municipality of Guachochi.

Long-distance running is in the Ramírez family blood. Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather competed.

There is no public transportation where they live, so they rely on their feet to get them to go buy food. Lorena puts in 10- to 15-kilometers daily tending to the family’s goats and cows.

Rarámuris were dissuaded from race in Argentina

Getting the family from Ciénega de Norogachi to Sacramento was not easy, according to retired restaurateur Norma Sáenz.

First, it took three months to reach the Ramírez family because cell phone service is almost non-existent in Guachochi.

Vogue México ran a photo of Lorena Ramírez in its 20th anniversary edition.

Lorena and Mario were planning to compete at a 100-kilometer ultramarathon in Argentina, but Sáenz dissuaded them.

“I told her, ‘In California there’s so many Mexican people who like you. In Argentina and Chile, they’re going to look at you and say, ‘Who is this?’ Plus, you’re going to have more support coming here,’” Sáenz told her.

Sáenz, who has roots in Chihuahua, and members of the recently formed non-profit organization Kari Rarámuri guaranteed $1,500 to each family member in addition to $20,000 for the group to take back home. Transportation and lodging (which was at the home of supporters to keep expenses low) was provided. The group will stay in Sacramento for another month before returning home.

Funds are needed to help the Rarámuri so that they can establish their own businesses, send their children to college to become doctors, lawyers and professionals who in turn will help their community, said Sáenz.

“They have hard lives in the (Sierra Tarahumara) mountains,” said Sáenz. “There’s no jobs for them there because there’s no factories. There is nothing there. They only work cuando hay manzanas (when there are apples to pick).”

That work, she added, is seasonal.

“They have to survive with that money; so, these people run for the (race) prize money to survive.”

Although people have told her that it is better to run in shorts rather than her skirt, Lorena says no.

“Running in a skirt makes me a bit heavy because this pavement costs me a bit,” she added. “Running in the mountains is easier because I feel more cushioned running in the mountains.”

However, her skirt will continue to be a part of it.

“I’m always going to wear my typical costume, and run with that and sometimes run with tennis, nothing more,” said Lorena. “I want to give value to the Raramuris by wearing the typical costume to be representative of what refuses to die.”

They knew me, she said, at first in typical costume “and that’s how I want to show it to the world.”

Race prize money helps Rarámuris

Mario Ramírez acknowledged the reason for running the Caballo Blanco ultra.

“We want to buy food and take food home, and the prize money is good there,” he said. “That motivates us.”

Sáenz has been asking plenty of questions of the family. Like how many chickens they have (for the possibility of selling eggs or chickens), how many cows (for producing cheese and other dairy products), and the status of their kitchen (for baking or cooking).

“When we opened our restaurants, we had a lot of support from women,” said Sáenz, who retired recently after 25 years. Her brother Sergio runs the restaurant in Davis, and sisters Norma and Sonia operate the two Tres Hermanas restaurants – 3260 J Street and 2416 K Street – in Midtown Sacramento.

Sáenz retired because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worked so hard for 20 years and now what happens if I get the virus and I die? So I said, ‘I don’t want to work anymore. I want to go enjoy the rest of the life that I have.’”

With retirement, she has more time to watch television. She was watching the Netflix documentary on Lorena and began to ask friends about bringing her to Sacramento.

“Are you crazy? Do you know how famous she is, and she’s going to come here?” asked her siblings.

Sáenz spoke with friend Esteban Nava, who got in touch with the family.

“I know Lorena wants to build her own house and build a little business on the bottom of the house,” said Nava, who is looking for endorsement deals for the Rarámuri runners. “Obviously she’s thinking about when she’s no longer running.”

Lorena was the first in her family to gain attention in the world of running, but she believes that others, like Juanita, are ready to do more.

“I am hopeful that there is going to be someone else who is going to be better at racing,” she said.

While she has many fans, Lorena has hers: Spaniards Kilian Jornet Burgada and Pau Capell, as well as American runner Courtney Dauwalter.

She would like to one day run Mont Blanc, a 171-kilometer race with total climbs of 10,040 meters in the mountains of France, Italy and Switzerland.

“They have won 100-mile races, the one at Mont Blanc. I admire what they are,” said Lorena, who likes to eat beans, pinole and “what I plant around the house.”

“She is the inspiration for a lot of people”

Nava called the Rarámuris, who are estimated to number as many as 70,000, “smart business people.”

“I hope the kids grow their business,” said Nava.

“We’re going to support them to share our business experience because she’s a woman and because she’s so strong,” said Sáenz of Lorena. “She is the inspiration for a lot of people.”

Their showing at the Sacramento marathon should not diminish their running skill, said Nava. Lorena and her family are much better on trails where they can wear their sandals.

“They’re used to running longer distances, like 50 kilometers and 100 kilometers,” he said. “Plus, they prefer to run on trails which are dirt.”

Lorena will leave a piece of her in Sacramento. Muralist Johnny Knudsen painted a 60-by-15-foot mural with Rarámuri scenes and of Lorena running. It is located outside the Tres Hermanas Restaurant on K Street, where Lorena signed her name on the mural.

The future looks bright for the Rarámuris in the running world, said Nava. While on a visit to the region, Nava noticed a young teen boy with great potential.

Nava hopes to get trainers to help Lorena and others prepare for competitive racing.

The non-profit organization’s website: www.kariraramuri.org