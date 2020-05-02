Such Is Life: How REM Group (Holdings) (HKG:1750) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 64%

Over the last month the REM Group (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1750) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 37%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 64% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the REM Group (Holdings) share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

REM Group (Holdings) managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1750 Income Statement May 2nd 2020

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of REM Group (Holdings)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt REM Group (Holdings) shareholders are happy with the loss of 64% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand REM Group (Holdings) better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that REM Group (Holdings) is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

