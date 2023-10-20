Life on Our Planet, review: keep your CGI dinosaurs – we'll stick with Attenborough

Some live-action sequences are thrilling, but the series relies too heavily on unimpressive CGI animals - Netflix

Life on Our Planet (Netflix) has the misfortune to launch in the same week as Planet Earth III. In case anyone needed a reminder of the unstinting excellence of the BBC’s Natural History Unit, the gulf between these two productions provides ample evidence. Despite a budget the size of a small country’s GDP, Netflix is thoroughly outclassed.

Across eight wallet-achingly expensive episodes, the series sells itself as “the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth”. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Nobody could blame Netflix users for confusing it with the streamer’s own Our Planet from 2019 or their David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet from 2020. Would it hurt to coin a title with less sense of déjà vu?

Where this one differs is deploying the latest palaeontology research and graphics technology to bring long-extinct creatures back to life. Yep, that means CGI dinosaurs. Visual effects are by Industrial Light & Magic and Steven Spielberg is onboard as executive producer. Welcome to Jurassic Park: Pompous Documentary Edition.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, this is nature as Hollywood epic. Evolution is cast in terms of warfare and global dominance, bloodlines and dynasties (pronounced “die-nasties”). Freeman’s rumbling tones are overused to the extent that you long for silence, perhaps punctuated by Attenborough’s awestruck whisper.

Laudably ambitious, the series spans four billion years and five mass extinction events (so far – it turns out that the BBC doesn’t have a monopoly on environmental doom-mongering). Yet the chronology jumps are confusing and the reuse of certain sequences feels repetitive. We’re endlessly told that “everything changed” or “things would never be the same again”. A barrage of big numbers – millions of years, thousands of species – soon becomes meaningless.

The visuals are often stunning but it’s the live-action sequences which truly wow. Crocodiles leap at wildebeest. Sidewinder snakes pounce on rodents. Snow leopards fall from vertiginous cliffs. The CGI stuff looks like an airbrushed computer game by comparison. To relieve the boredom – this bloated series commits the cardinal sin of making nature boring – viewers can amuse themselves by spotting what’s real and what’s a state-of-the-art fake.

The main draw is dinosaurs but they barely appear until mid-series. Too much screentime is spent on slo-mo recreations of meteorological events which, let’s face it, aren’t as thrilling as T-rexes fighting triceratops. When we do get some action, squeamish cameras cut away before any bloodshed.

The series ends with a remarkable run of images – cave lions hunting woolly mammoths, early man causing a bison stampede, a post-apocalyptic vision of London in the future – but it’s too little, too late. Ponderous and po-faced, Life on Our Planet impresses technically but fails to truly stir. Nobody does it like you, Sir David.

Life on Our Planet is available on Netflix from Wednesday 25 October