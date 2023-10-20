If You Have Life Path Number 1, Here's Exactly What That Means

Getty/Margie Rischiotto

Numerology has been around for thousands of years, spanning multiple cultures and continents. Numerologists believe that everything in the universe vibrates at a subatomic level with its own frequency—numbers and letters included. We all possess our own unique secret code in our name and date of birth. This code, which is called your life path number, has a direct bearing on your traits, strengths, and purpose in life. If your life path number is 1, this guide is for you.

What’s a life path number, anyway?

Your life path number derives from your date of birth. It represents your key personality traits, the service you bring to the wider world, and your purpose in this lifetime. NBD! Some numerologists believe that you will live this life path over and over again until you learn the ~lesson~, and then you move on to the next number.

Life path numbers might not always resonate when you first read about them. Bear in mind that life is a long game, and you might take may twists and turns before finally hitting upon your true purpose. We all need to make mistakes, test ourselves, gain experience, and rebel before reaching a place of maturity, fulfillment, and service. Some get there faster than others and some never make it, but most of us take a long and winding road to finding our niche. And that's okay!

How to find your life path number

To find your life path number, you simply reduce the digits of your full birth date until you reach a single-digit number, excluding 11 and 22 and 33, which are considered master numbers (more on that in a minute). This single digit is your individual life path number.

Let's say your birthday is February 11, 1995. To calculate your life path number, you will reduce each component of this date to a single digit:

The date, 11, is reduced to 1+ 1 = 2.

The month, 02, is reduced to 0 + 2 = 2.

The year, 1995, is reduced to 1 + 9 + 9 + 5 = 24. Then, 24 is further reduced to 2 + 4 = 6.

Then, we add the reduced month, date, and year numbers (2 + 2 + 6) and arrive at 10 which we then reduce again (1 + 0) to 1.

So, in this case, your life path number is 1.

The only time you would NOT reduce the final number is if you get 11 or 22 or 33 when you add the month, date, and year numbers together. These are considered master numbers, and they're not reduced.

Life path number 1: Personality traits

You are a leader, an explorer, someone with a charismatic and authoritative presence. You're a truly independent thinker who is innovative, original, self-motivated, and pro-active. Life path number 1s need space and freedom to do their own thing, although competition can be welcome too because it gives them an immediate goal to go after.

This is a life path that takes some ~growing into~, for sure, because leadership is often hard-earned. Reaching a degree of maturity where you can truly fulfill your leadership role may take time and involve many mistakes and setbacks. That’s okay, because everything counts as experience. Life lessons and wisdom take time to earn.

Life path 1s are tenacious and successful, but never arrogant or overly proud and aloof. 1s want everyone to win. They are always generous with their time, energy, and resources, helping others find their way and offering relatable and grounding advice.

Life path number 1: Career

1s career purpose is to lead, innovate, win, overcome, and succeed. They need a clear target, a competitor, a greater cause, or a problem to solve. The struggle is part of the story, and 1s have to have to something to fight for or against.

1s might be drawn to careers in and around innovation, sports, technology, engineering, politics, management, entrepreneurial ventures, life coaching, property development, leadership, or business. They are comfortable with self-employment and being their own boss.

Life path number 1: Relationships

1s are charismatic, confident, physically passionate, and attractive. Their inner strength and independence are also a turn-on, making them often feel slightly out of reach to others. Accruing admirers is no problem whatsoever, although settling down into long-term and committed relationships may take longer. 1s like space, need independence, and have a bit of an ego. They have their own projects and goals and TBH, some relationships can get in the way.

Life path number 1: Compatibility

The best matches for life path, numerologically, are life path numbers 3, 5, and 6. 1s tend to do well with partners who are either on their same wavelength of independence and ambition, OR with partners who want to be a supportive ally and bask in the glow of 1's success.

Celebrities with life path number 1

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga

Khloé Kardashian

Prince Harry

Shakira

Drew Barrymore

Bradley Cooper

Chrissy Teigen

James Corden

Eminem

Gwyneth Paltrow

Tom Hanks

Scarlett Johansson

Charlize Theron

Hugh Jackman

George Clooney

Nicolas Cage

Tom Cruise

Kate Winslet

Alanis Morissette

George Lucas

Will Ferrell

Jack Nicholson

Tiger Woods

