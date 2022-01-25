Make Life a Party With Kelly Wearstler's Melting Disco Balls

If your space is in desperate need of a refresher or you’re hoping to make it look more spacious, never fear, as internationally renowned interior designer Kelly Weartsler has just the thing for your home: melting disco balls.

Partnering with Dutch art collective Rotganzen for its sophomore collection in the “Quelle Fête” series, Wearstler took a modern approach to the viral 2021 disco ball home decor trend, reimagining the classic sphere as decadently dripping masterpieces. Inspired by Malibu’s warmth and infectious joy, the "Quelle Fête Malibu" launch mirrors overflowing and frothy crashing waves, mimicking the ebb and flow of the Pacific coastline. The stunning glittering pieces are perfect for draping across nightstands or perched in a corner, elevating a cozy nook with a touch of magic.

“I’m so excited to once again work with the Rotganzen team to introduce a new addition to the 'Quelle Fête' series, after such a successful launch last year," Wearstler reflects in a press release. "While our first collection was inspired by LA, the new Malibu piece pays homage to the Pacific Ocean and its powerful rolling waves. I’ve always felt a deep personal connection to nature and the sea, so I love that this particular design incorporates some of the majestic elements indicative of California’s innate coastal beauty."

Furthering Wearstler’s commitment to supporting talented creatives across the world, the latest release spotlights commissioned work available exclusively through her online platform.

"Quelle Fête Malibu" will be available online, starting on January 27. The piece retails for $2,800 USD in a limited-edition release of 150 units. Feast your eyes on Wearstler x Rotganzen’s new launch above and preview it on the Kelly Wearstler’s website.