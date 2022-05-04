'Life lately': Kaley Cuoco confirms she's dating Tom Pelphrey with PDA pics

Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make one cute pair!

"The Flight Attendant" star shared photos on Instagram Tuesday cuddled up to Pelphrey, 39, while on an outdoorsy getaway surrounded by trees.

In one of the pictures Cuoco, 36, shared, the "Ozark" actor kissed her on the cheek.

"Life lately," she captioned the post. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey also shared Polaroid photos of him with Cuoco alongside a lengthy quote about love.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook divorce: 'There is no anger or animosity'

"'But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you,'" the caption began.

The actor continued: "'And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place.'"

"'Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving,'" Pelphrey ended.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Pelphrey (@tommypelphrey)

Review: Kaley Cuoco keeps delightfully unhinged 'Flight Attendant' Season 2 in the air

Cuoco and Pelphrey's PDA comes just two months after the actress spoke to Glamour for her April cover about relationships and the possibility of getting married again.

"The Big Bang Theory" alum was previously married to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021 and tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

"I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she bluntly told Glamour. "But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships."

Cuoco added, "I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."

Celebrity relationships: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are both moving on. Why is only one being shamed?

The actress and Cook announced they were getting divorced in September 2021 with a joint statement.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement provided to USA TODAY by Cuoco's representative Melissa Kates. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The former couple added: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Prior to tying the knot with Cook, Cuoco told Cosmopolitan in 2018 that she wasn't sure she would get married again.

"My ex ruined that word for me," she told the magazine. "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met."

Contributing: Amy Haneline, Charles Trepany, Erin Jensen, Carly Mallenbaum

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kaley Cuoco dating Tom Pelphrey following Karl Cook divorce in 2021

