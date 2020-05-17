Such Is Life: How Komplett Bank (OB:KOMP) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 58%

This month, we saw the Komplett Bank ASA (OB:KOMP) up an impressive 37%. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. In that time, the share price dropped 58%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Komplett Bank's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 5.9% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 25% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 5.81.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Komplett Bank's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We regret to report that Komplett Bank shareholders are down 51% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4.8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Komplett Bank (including 1 which is doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NO exchanges.

