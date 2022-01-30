Life Is Good leads gate to wire for a dominating victory in the Pegasus World Cup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clark Spencer
·5 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Knicks
    New York Knicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Todd Pletcher
    American horse trainer

What was billed as a highly anticipated showdown involving two of the premier thoroughbreds in the country turned into a one-horse show.

Life Is Good didn’t just defeat Knicks Go in Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park. He laid waste to the likely Horse of the Year for 2021.

Life Is Good shot out of the starting gate like a rocket, opened up a surprisingly wide lead on Knicks Go and the rest of the field, and crossed the wire first by 3 1/4 convincing lengths.

“I thought it was going to be a match race,” winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. said.

So did the betting public, which sent the two horses off identical odds of 4-5.

That Life Is Good won the race wasn’t as surprising as the manner in which he achieved the victory. While most assumed that Knicks Go would jump out to the lead, per his trademark style, it was Life Is Good that surged on top in the 1 1/8-mile stakes. And stayed there.

Knicks Go never threatened, racing well back and settling for second in what was the final race of his career before heading off to retirement.

“The plan was to sit second — or maybe on the lead, close to Knicks Go,” Ortiz said of the pre-race strategy. But going into the first turn, my horse was so fast, so I just let him do his thing.”

Said winning trainer Todd Pletcher: “He has that unique ability to go really fast and just keep going. We ran so many scenarios through our heads about how it could unfold. [In the end], we decided we were committed to allowing Life Is Good to run his race. There was a risk that if Knicks Go and he got into a speed duel, that something would have to give. But today, he was just too fast and too good. Really a special performance and fun to watch.”

Knicks Go was riding a four-race win streak entering Saturday, including victories in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November and the Pegasus World Cup a year ago. He was on the lead at every call in all of his wins. But in his bid to win the Pegasus a second straight year, Life Is Good refused to yield.

“[Life Is Good], he ran off the TV screen,” said Knicks Go’s trainer, Brad Cox. “The plan was definitely to go [to the lead]. I wanted to. We just got outrun.”

Life Is Good, previously trained by Bob Baffert, was a leading Kentucky Derby prospect last spring before an injury forced him to the sidelines. He never ran in any Triple Crown event. But after WinStar Farm turned him over to Pletcher for a fall campaign, the colt capped off his season with an easy win in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, the same day Knicks Go won the longer 1 1/4-mile Classic.

Compounding matters for the Life Is Good team was a painful knee injury to Ortiz earlier in the Gulfstream meet. He wasn’t sure he would be healthy in time to take part Saturday. But Ortiz went through intensive rehab over the last several weeks and was able to accept the ride on Life Is Good.

Still, even Ortiz was a bit mystified that when the starting gate opened, Knicks Go wasn’t in his vicinity.

“I looked inside — Knicks Go was the horse to beat — and I never thought I was going to be in front like that,” Ortiz said. “When I looked around, I don’t see nobody.”

What encouraged Ortiz, though, was how effortlessly Life Is Good seemed to be running.

“On the backside, he relaxed so well, and I couldn’t wait to let him run,” Ortiz said. “I knew I had some horse. He was going a little fast, but he was going the right way, so I was confident.”

Knicks Go was challenged at the top of the stretch but managed to hold on for second.

“They were quicker than me right away,” Knicks Go jockey said of Life Is Good and Ortiz.

Stilleto Boy was third, a length behind Knicks Go.

While Knicks Go is headed off to the farm and stud duty, Life Is Good will remain on the track and could take part in the Dubai World Cup in March.

WinStar and Pletcher have time to schedule a plan, though. On Saturday, they only wanted to celebrate Life Is Good’s biggest win.

“To take on the champ like that and kind of beat him at his own game, it just shows how brilliant Life Is Good is,” WinStar CEO Elliott Walden said.

In Saturday’s other major stakes on the Gulfstream card:

Colonel Liam did something no horse has ever done: win the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational for a second straight time. It took a determined effort from the 5-year-old horse to pull off the repeat, though, as he had to battle past his stablemate, Never Surprised, for the one-length victory in the $1,000,000 stakes.

Colonel Liam, who is trained by Pletcher, was ridden by Ortiz.

Colonel Liam was coming off a nearly 8-month layoff Saturday, but looked sharp in defeating Never Surprised, who led most of the way in the 1 1/8-mile grass stakes before giving way in late stretch and holding on for second.

Regal Glory proved much the best in winning the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Invitational as the odds-on favorite.

The 6-year-old mare, ridden by Jose Ortiz, came from off the pace to defeat Alma by 2 1/2 lengths.

“I was a little nervous early on because she didn’t break that well, which she does sometimes,” winning trainer Chad Brown said. “Thankfully, Jose knows her so well and she’s so good that she was able to overcome it. He rode a beautiful Plan B type of race.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his