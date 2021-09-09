Life Goes On: Akshay Kumar Shares Pic With Mother Aruna Bhatia on His Birthday

Akshay Kumar turned a year older on Thursday and posted a heartfelt note with a picture with his mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away on Wednesday. He shared the picture, and wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

Kumar’s mother was admitted in the ICU and the actor flew down from the UK to be on her side. On Wednesday, he informed his fans on social media that Aruna Bhatia had passed away. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” Akshay Kumar shared.

Several celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, and Nimrat Kaur expressed their condolences at Akshay Kumar’s mother’s demise.

