Life expectancy for cancer patients 'will double' in the next decade, UK researchers say

Life expectancy for patients with advanced cancers will double within the next ten years because of new treatments, leading specialists have predicted.

Advances in oncology will target the eco-systems within the body that allow cancer cells to thrive, according to a new paper by the Institute for Cancer Research.

Outlining its plan for the next five years, the institute said it is "confident that doubling the survival rate of people with advanced cancer within a decade is a realistic goal”.

Dr Olivia Rossanese, director of cancer drug discovery at the institute, told The Times it planned to “open up completely new lines of attack against cancer”.

The institute outlined research that had shown that viruses could be combined with radiotherapy to boost the immune system against cancer.

In one breakthrough, based on a new discovery of how cancer spreads in the body, experts say they could stop cancer cells from telling other cells in the body to support tumour growth.

Cancer cells in areas such as bone marrow can force "slave cells" to make a "nest" in other parts of the body. Stopping these systems with new treatments would stop the cancer from spreading.

Researchers will also invest more in studies to analyse how microscopic fragments of cancer can shed into the bloodstream which could help to detect the disease in its earlier stages - before it shows up in scans.

Dr Rossanese told The Times: "We plan to open up completely new lines of attack against cancer, so we can overcome its deadly ability to evolve and become resistant to treatment.

"We want to discover better targets within tumours and the wider ecosystem that we can attack with drugs.

“We’re finding powerful new ways to eradicate cancer proteins completely and discovering smarter combination treatments that attack cancer on multiple fronts. Together, this three-pronged approach can create smarter, kinder cancer treatments, and offer patients a longer life with fewer side-effects".

Around 167,000 cancer deaths are recorded every year in the UK, that's nearly 460 every day. About 40 per cent of cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which makes treatment more likely to be successful.

Advanced cancer survival rates vary greatly by type. Just 3.2 per cent of men diagnosed with lung cancer at stage four will live for five years after diagnosis, while for prostate cancer the proportion is 52 per cent.

By comparison, 60 per cent of people diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer live for at least five years after diagnosis.

While for prostate cancer almost 100 per cent of patients will survive for five years or more if it is diagnosed at an early stage.