After Life and This is England star lands lead role in new comedy movie

After Life and This England star Jo Hartley has signed up for a new mockumentary about the world of competitive vegetable growers. As if that wasn't a brilliant enough concept as it is, the film is called Swede Caroline – a pun on Neil Diamond's famous song perhaps?

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hartley will play the titular Caroline. As she prepares herself for the annual vegetable growing competition, Caroline finds out that her prized marrow plants have been stolen. She then hires two private investigators, but they get kidnapped.

The synopsis states that the two events aren't linked, but Caroline thinks that they are, and goes on a journey to prove it that uncovers a deep national corruption scandal that "goes all the way to the top". Who knew a humble vegetable could have such consequences?

The cast is also full of people you'll have seen in various British TV shows and films, including comedian and This Way Up's Aisling Bea, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back and Man Like Mobeen's Mark Silcox, King Gary and Military Wives' Laura Checkley, Set Fire to the Stars' Celyn Jones, Pls Like's Rebekah Murrell, Sense and Sensibility's Richard Lumsden, Bodyguard's Ash Tandon, Beauty and the Beast's Ray Fearon, and The Office and I'm Alan Partridge's Steve Brody.

The movie is set to start filming later this month, so it could be set to release next year.

In the meantime, you can see Aisling Bea in the second series of This Way Up, which recently aired on Channel 4 with the episodes all available on All4 right now.

Meanwhile, series 3 of After Life filmed earlier this year, with Ricky Gervais stating it will be the final run of episodes.

