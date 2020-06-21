Life Coach Lynch Hunt to Release a New Self Help Workbook

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2020 / Lynch Hunt has been working as a life coach and transformation specialist for over 15 years.Through his long career helping people change their lives, he has established himself as a trusted voice in his field.

Hunt has spent his many years teaching and sharing his life coaching within corporate America, colleges, churches, schools, prisons, and community-based organizations. His work has been highly acclaimed, and his achievements have left him highly sought after for his public speaking abilities.



While his widely renowned public speaking has brought him success throughout his career, Hunt has also branched out to become an author, curriculum developer, community organizer, and criminal justice reform activist. His versatility and involvement in different communities have built everlasting respect from his peers. His enthusiasm for mental, physical, and spiritual health is highly contagious - and his passion is impactful.



Lynch Hunt has earned countless certifications in health and wellness, but he has said that life itself has taught him the lessons he values most. Making the best out of what life has given him, Hunt developed and branded AWOL Fitness after serving 10 years in federal prison. Under his leadership, AWOL Fitness has evolved from mission to movement. At its inception‬, AWOL's approach to fitness was fresh and unique, with a holistic approach to personal training. Today, AWOL is thriving, offering a great variety of beneficial products and services including fitness, supplements, motivational speaking, educational curriculum-based courses, and community outreach. The business is used as a platform to educate, motivate, and empower people to transform their minds and bodies.



Hunt is on a new mission to bring his empowerment to more and more people through his authorship of self-help books. Currently, he has 5 self-help books that focus on personal development. Now, coming soon in July 2020, a new workbook entitled "7 Levels of Discipline that Manifest Success" will be released along with AWOL's very own Fitness app to launch at the end of the month. With Hunt's positive reputation and willingness to help others grow, his new book will certainly be one to pick up if you're in the market.



