Such Is Life: How China Billion Resources (HKG:274) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 67%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term China Billion Resources Limited (HKG:274) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 67% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 57% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 41% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Given that China Billion Resources didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years China Billion Resources saw its revenue shrink by 4.8% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 31% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of China Billion Resources's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

China Billion Resources shareholders are down 57% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 7.2%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 31% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand China Billion Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 5 warning signs we've spotted with China Billion Resources .

China Billion Resources is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

