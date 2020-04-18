Life after chaos: how sport might recover - part VII: women's cricket loses a golden opportunity

Meg Lanning of Australia takes a team selfie after winning the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia - ICC

In part seven of our new series, Life After Chaos, Molly looks at women's cricket and asks how it might respond to the coronavirus pandemic. You can also read Jason Burt on football, Daniel Schofield on rugby, Nick Hoult on cricket, Simon Briggs on tennis, Oliver Brown on F1 and Fiona Tomas on netball.

There is a certain irony to a coronavirus shutdown happening just as women's cricket had hit a crescendo. The deafening cheer of 86,174 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground had barely faded at the T20 Women's World Cup final on March 8 before the sporting world sputtered to a halt.

The ICC and Cricket Australia will be eternally grateful the tournament finished just in time for that milestone moment, the second-biggest attendance for a women's sport event ever. But springboarding from that is difficult when fixtures around the world are in limbo.

"I think there's so much around narrative in sport, a storyline," former England international and Surrey Women's Cricket director Ebony Rainford-Brent says. "You look at the 2017 World Cup that packed out Lord's, it started the narrative and began the question: 'Can we sell out grounds?' Then you move towards this year at the MCG, sold out.

"It's really frustrating, knowing you can get almost 90,000 people in a ground to watch women's cricket which would have driven the ECB and broadcasters to drive up attendances [domestically]. Losing that momentum in the game is sad, because now it's something we might not see for another 18 months."

Momentum was not an issue the ECB was expecting this year. Just last October, women's cricket director at the ECB Clare Connor was announcing a five-year £50million plan to rejuvenate the game domestically, saying, "I have never been more excited by the opportunity in front of us right now". It included a complete restructure of the domestic game to create eight regional centres (by grouping counties) and plans to give 40 more women full-time professional contracts at those centres. Currently, only 22 centrally contracted England players have that privilege in this country.

Six months on, the situation is much changed. The good news: £20m of that investment fund was already ring-fenced for the women's game before coronavirus hit, and will definitely go ahead over the next two years (if perhaps allocated differently this year if there is no live action).

The bad news: the regional centres were not yet finalised so domestic league structures are not in place, nor were the 40 pro contracts allocated to players.

Though Surrey's Rainford-Brent remains confident those contracts will materialise, she knows the delay will financially affect the players who were expecting to benefit now - and could drive some out of the game altogether.

"Once players get that contract it will be quite long-term, but I don't think anything is going to be allocated until we know what's going on with the next stage of coronavirus," Rainford-Brent says. "If play doesn't kick off until next year, that's a whole period out of the game. With the job market hairy, the decision will definitely go towards making sure your income is secure in these times rather than chasing the dream of playing sports."

On top of that, the ECB's inaugural Hundred tournament is expected to be cancelled this summer, as established areas of the game are prioritised. The new-format league included women's and men's teams for each franchise and broadcast deals with Sky Sports and the BBC. Scrapping it means less visibility for women's cricket, and Telegraph Sport also revealed last week that player salaries (an average of £8,000 for female players) will be sacrificed too.

"The opportunity to stand side by side with the men with equal prize money, so many good things were coming up for the women's game," former England player and broadcaster Isa Guha says. "Everyone is in a similar position but I can understand from an administration and broadcast point of view it is difficult to comprehend because everything had been tracking towards this summer."

The work of a grassroots organisation like Chance to Shine, which got 300,000 girls playing cricket at state schools last year, is naturally on pause too. The charity's chief executive Laura Cordingley says their new scheme targeting girls at secondary schools is a particularly disappointing project to put on hold.

"We know that supporting girls of this age to take part in physical activity is crucial, not only are there external pressures that discourage them from taking part, but research shows there are also fewer opportunities," Cordingley says. "We are already working hard with key partners the ECB and Sport England on a plan to maximise the impact that we can have [if and when schools reopen]."

The common thread then in women's cricket's new narrative is that though far from ideal, coronavirus will not be catastrophic thanks to the ECB already being financially committed to prioritising it. For those players who can afford to wait, the main issue on a wide scale is only that of delay.

The 2021 Women's World Cup - the ODI format due to take place next February in New Zealand - also offers a glimmer of hope in restarting lost momentum globally. Preparations will be affected for teams based in different corners of the world, with reigning champions England's entire domestic season this summer in jeopardy while the southern hemisphere is in their off-season. But to have a major tournament already in place for next year that can pick up where the T20 World Cup left off, is a quirk to the calendar all can be thankful for.