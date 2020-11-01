This Life-Changing Sunrise Alarm Clock Turned Me Into a Morning Person—and It’s on Sale

amazon.com

While I love the crisp air and beautiful foliage that arrives every October, it’s often hard for me to thoroughly enjoy autumn because I know what’s on the other side: cold and dark winter days. Every year, the end of daylight saving time marks the beginning of the lethargic funk I feel for several months. And after years of testing various antidotes, there are only two things that have brought me some relief, one of which is my now-cherished sunrise alarm clock.

By simulating a gradual sunrise and filling my room with bright light every morning, my Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock has made it so much easier to wake up in the morning. And I’m not the only one who loves it. Amazon reviewers rave about the full lineup of wake-up lights from the brand, giving its most popular $125 edition over 5,800 five-star ratings. And here’s the best part: Amazon has every version on sale right now.

In addition to an audible alarm, the light therapy clock provides a stream of light that intensifies over a 40-minute period and looks just like the natural sunrise. Depending on which version you get, there are even more neat features, like various alarm sounds (my favorite is waking up to cheerful “summer birds”) and sunrise themes (I prefer “sunny day”). The device is also capable of reading your bedroom’s conditions and alerting you to potential sleep disruptions, like hot temperatures and low humidity levels.

After using the alarm clock every day for over a year, I’ve officially become a morning person. I used to snooze through three alarms, miss classes I registered for at the gym, and wait until the very last minute to climb out of bed, but now, my body has become so used to an earlier call time that I consistently wake up before my alarm without my usual snoozing or crankiness.

Now that waking up is easier, my overall sleep routine has improved—beyond the winter months, too. I’m logging a more consistent sleep schedule, thereby improving my mood and energy levels. And as an added bonus, my healthier, gentler wakeup routine has also helped me to keep a more consistent workout routine, which is the only other remedy that’s helped to alleviate my wintertime blues.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have found the light clocks to be helpful, calling them “life-changing” and “very effective.” One reviewer even described the device as “one of the best purchases I’ve ever made,” while another chimed in to add, “I can say this is the best investment I've ever made in my sleep.”

The latest SmartSleep device is going for $170 right now, however there are several versions and price points to choose from. Shoppers looking for the most affordable option should check out the most basic wake-up alarm clock, which is currently marked down to $40. Though it doesn’t offer all of the bells and whistles, the powerful light is sure to make dark winter mornings feel much less dreary.

Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Deals:

As COVID-19 continues to fuel stress and create complications with work and school, this winter may present new challenges or feel even tougher to muddle through. If you’re like me, a little extra light in the morning may be just what you need to jumpstart your day and establish healthier routines—just be sure you don’t snooze through these sales if you want to save.