'My life has changed a lot': Demi Lovato on VMAs, activism, self-love and 'evolving' new album

Last week, Demi Lovato celebrated her 28th birthday.

She commemorated the occasion by launching a Propeller campaign in honor of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman who was fatally shot by police in March. Lovato's page includes donation and petition links demanding justice for Taylor, who would have turned 27 in June.

"She'll never have the opportunity to experience her 28th birthday," Lovato tells USA TODAY. "I knew how important it was to give back on my birthday, I knew that I wanted to help, and I just really connected with her because as a young female, I can't imagine being in her position. She was asleep in her bed, and I'm going to do everything I can to fight for justice for her."

Lovato's ongoing support for the Black Lives Matter movement is just one part of her decade's worth of activism, speaking out about her struggles with mental health, sobriety and an eating disorder. In 2012, she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Video with a Message for "Skyscraper," a searingly vulnerable ballad about overcoming adversity.

And at this year's awards, airing Sunday (MTV, 8 ET/PT), Lovato is nominated for self-love anthem "I Love Me" in the same category (changed to Video for Good last year). The singer/actress is vying for the prize along with five other artists, including Taylor Swift ("The Man") and Billie Eilish ("All the Good Girls Go to Hell").

Lovato talks to USA TODAY about the making of "I Love Me," body acceptance, new music and her recent engagement to "The Young and the Restless" actor Max Ehrich.

Question: The last time you were nominated in the "message" category in 2012, you won for “Skyscraper." Looking back, what does that song mean to you now?

Demi Lovato: The song is obviously incredibly important. It marked a chapter of my life where I grew a lot. I had to go through stuff, but I came out the other side stronger than ever before. And so I'll always remember that with that song. This year, there's a lot of really important issues that are talked about in this category. There's always been a bigger purpose to music and these songs help you get through these tough times.

Q: What inspired "I Love Me," the song and video?

Lovato: I wanted to make an anthem that is all about self-love, erasing that negative self-talk and trying to re-frame your thinking about yourself. Hannah Lux Davis, who's the director of the video, came to me with an awesome idea and I really let her take the reins of the video. We put in little Easter eggs that my fans will recognize. It was really cool and it's really personal to me.

Q: The video features many references to your past. Did you anticipate how emotional it'd be to see your life reflected back at you?

Lovato: There was a moment on set when I just realized the person in the stretcher was me. I wasn't prepared for how emotional that might be. It threw me off guard a little bit, but then I realized I'm proud of the art that I'm creating. It's really important for me that I share my story and keep it as authentic as I can. So it was a shock, but it was also cathartic and therapeutic.

Q: The message of “I Love Me” is so important right now, especially as many people spend more time alone than usual in lockdown. How has your own relationship with self-love evolved these past five months?

Lovato: My relationship with self-love has grown so much, just because I realize that we all go through periods of time where things are difficult. It ebbs and flows and it's not always going to be perfect. But when we work on ourselves, you can really learn how to strengthen that muscle of self-love. When you do things daily like meditating, journaling or doing yoga, it's little things like that that will help strengthen that muscle. So I've been working on that basically this whole quarantine.

Q: I really appreciated what you told Ashley Graham on her podcast about body acceptance vs. body positivity. How you can practice being grateful for your health and accepting where you're at, even when you don't always love everything about yourself. Why is that an important distinction?

