Life on Board in Automated Vehicles: Pandemic and Consumer Demand to Accelerate HWW Features in Cars

The automotive industry defines life on board as the time occupants will spend on board a future connected and automated vehicle. Level 4 automated driving will transform how vehicles are designed, from the inside out. With minimum-to-no driving activity involved, vehicle control systems such as steering, braking, and accelerating will be hidden away while a central automated system navigates the vehicle, making way for more space within the cabin.



The automotive industry has abstracted the concept of life on board as an evolution of cabin and cockpit technologies to enhance the engagement, comfort, and convenience features for vehicle occupants through artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and self-learning. The end result is a relaxed, immersive, and connected experience for occupants of an automated vehicle.



Key Issues Addressed:

What does L4 autonomous driving market penetration look like?

What is the business model that will define life on board's penetration into autonomous vehicles?

What is the future development of cockpit and cabin technologies for future L4 automated vehicles?

What are Tier I suppliers' and OEMs' main approaches to the concept of life on board?

What are the top growth opportunities for players in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Life on Board

Life on Board Scope of Analysis

SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Life on Board - Definition and Segmentation

Business Models in L4 Automated Driving

Key Competitors for Life on Board

Key Growth Metrics for Life on Board

Growth Drivers for Life on Board

Growth Restraints for Life on Board

Forecast Assumptions - Life on Board

Revenue and Penetration Unit Forecast - Life on Board

Global L4 Automated Vehicles - Unit Forecast by Business Models

Global L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by Business Models

The Ownership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Unit Forecast by OEM Type

The Ownership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by OEM Type

The Usership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Unit Forecast by OEM Type

The Usership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by OEM Type

Cabin Technologies - Revenue Forecast by Business Model and OEM Type

Cockpit Technologies - Revenue Forecast by Business Model and OEM Type

Cabin Technologies

Seating

Overview of the CASE Roadmap

Definitions - Seating Functions

The Impact of CASE on Future Seating

Seating Technologies for Future L4 Vehicles

Seats - Future Trends

Use Cases - Seating Function

Seating Technology Evolution - Safety and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Cooling (HVAC)

Seating Technology Evolution - Flexible Seating and HWW

Seating Technology Evolution - Position Control and Entertainment

Intu - Lear's Future Seating Solution for CASE

Key Takeaways - Seating

Health, Wellness, and Wellbeing (HWW)

Built-in Automotive HWW Features

HWW Segmentation in the Automotive Industry

Potential HWW Applications and Services, 2025-2035

Evolution of In-car HWW Services

Jaguar Land Rover - HWW Approach

Key Takeaways - HWW

Cabin Personalization

Cabin Personalization

Cabin Monitoring System

Air Quality and Cabin Sanitization

Ambient Lighting and Entertainment Bubbles

Key Takeaways - Cabin Personalization

Cockpit Technologies

Definition - Cockpit Technologies

Human-machine Interface

HMI Trends

HMI - User Interfaces: Touch and Haptics

Evolution of Cockpit Consoles

Key Takeaways - HMI

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

HUD Landscape

HUD - Technology and OEM Activity

HUD - Technology Trends and Timelines

Pininfarina: TEOREMA - A Virtual Concept Car

Key Takeaways - HUD

OEM Approach

Audi Grandsphere Concept

Volvo 360

Mercedes F 015 Luxury in Motion

Chevrolet FNR Concept

Tesla's Bioweapon Defense Mode

Tier Supplier Approach

Faurecia - Cockpit of the Future

Aident - AI 17 and AI 18 Concepts

Toyota Boshoku MX191

Growth Opportunity Universe, Life on Board

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart, Flexible, and Safe Seating for Driverless Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2 - The Pandemic and Consumer Demand Will Accelerate HWW Features in Cars

Growth Opportunity 3 - Augmented Reality to Enhance HMI

