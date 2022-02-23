Life on Board in Automated Vehicles: Pandemic and Consumer Demand to Accelerate HWW Features in Cars
The automotive industry defines life on board as the time occupants will spend on board a future connected and automated vehicle. Level 4 automated driving will transform how vehicles are designed, from the inside out. With minimum-to-no driving activity involved, vehicle control systems such as steering, braking, and accelerating will be hidden away while a central automated system navigates the vehicle, making way for more space within the cabin.
The automotive industry has abstracted the concept of life on board as an evolution of cabin and cockpit technologies to enhance the engagement, comfort, and convenience features for vehicle occupants through artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and self-learning. The end result is a relaxed, immersive, and connected experience for occupants of an automated vehicle.
Key Issues Addressed:
What does L4 autonomous driving market penetration look like?
What is the business model that will define life on board's penetration into autonomous vehicles?
What is the future development of cockpit and cabin technologies for future L4 automated vehicles?
What are Tier I suppliers' and OEMs' main approaches to the concept of life on board?
What are the top growth opportunities for players in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Life on Board
Life on Board Scope of Analysis
SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
Life on Board - Definition and Segmentation
Business Models in L4 Automated Driving
Key Competitors for Life on Board
Key Growth Metrics for Life on Board
Growth Drivers for Life on Board
Growth Restraints for Life on Board
Forecast Assumptions - Life on Board
Revenue and Penetration Unit Forecast - Life on Board
Global L4 Automated Vehicles - Unit Forecast by Business Models
Global L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by Business Models
The Ownership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Unit Forecast by OEM Type
The Ownership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by OEM Type
The Usership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Unit Forecast by OEM Type
The Usership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by OEM Type
Cabin Technologies - Revenue Forecast by Business Model and OEM Type
Cockpit Technologies - Revenue Forecast by Business Model and OEM Type
Cabin Technologies
Seating
Overview of the CASE Roadmap
Definitions - Seating Functions
The Impact of CASE on Future Seating
Seating Technologies for Future L4 Vehicles
Seats - Future Trends
Use Cases - Seating Function
Seating Technology Evolution - Safety and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Cooling (HVAC)
Seating Technology Evolution - Flexible Seating and HWW
Seating Technology Evolution - Position Control and Entertainment
Intu - Lear's Future Seating Solution for CASE
Key Takeaways - Seating
Health, Wellness, and Wellbeing (HWW)
Built-in Automotive HWW Features
HWW Segmentation in the Automotive Industry
Potential HWW Applications and Services, 2025-2035
Evolution of In-car HWW Services
Jaguar Land Rover - HWW Approach
Key Takeaways - HWW
Cabin Personalization
Cabin Personalization
Cabin Monitoring System
Air Quality and Cabin Sanitization
Ambient Lighting and Entertainment Bubbles
Key Takeaways - Cabin Personalization
Cockpit Technologies
Definition - Cockpit Technologies
Human-machine Interface
HMI Trends
HMI - User Interfaces: Touch and Haptics
Evolution of Cockpit Consoles
Key Takeaways - HMI
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
HUD Landscape
HUD - Technology and OEM Activity
HUD - Technology Trends and Timelines
Pininfarina: TEOREMA - A Virtual Concept Car
Key Takeaways - HUD
OEM Approach
Audi Grandsphere Concept
Volvo 360
Mercedes F 015 Luxury in Motion
Chevrolet FNR Concept
Tesla's Bioweapon Defense Mode
Tier Supplier Approach
Faurecia - Cockpit of the Future
Aident - AI 17 and AI 18 Concepts
Toyota Boshoku MX191
Growth Opportunity Universe, Life on Board
Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart, Flexible, and Safe Seating for Driverless Vehicles
Growth Opportunity 2 - The Pandemic and Consumer Demand Will Accelerate HWW Features in Cars
Growth Opportunity 3 - Augmented Reality to Enhance HMI
