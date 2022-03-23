Work-life balance at the root of Windsor police chief's sudden departure, goodbye email says

Pam Mizuno will official retire as Windsor's police chief on March 31, 2022. (Tom Addison/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno opened up to officers in a goodbye email obtained by CBC News, saying her unexpected retirement is prompted by not being able to "commit the time" to her role while giving the necessary attention to her family.

Windsor police staff were notified moments after the public late Tuesday afternoon, that their leader was leaving. Mizuno, who became the city's first female deputy chief and chief of police, is set to retire on March 31.

"This decision has weighed heavily on me for quite some time as I sought to balance both my personal and professional life. At this point in my life, my attention is drawn primarily to my family and I cannot commit the time that I feel is merited to fulfil my duties as Chief of Police," Mizuno said in the email.

When accepting the permanent position of chief of police in 2019, the announcement was made at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School alongside her two daughters.

Windsor Police Service

Her sudden departure is happening three years into a five-year contract she signed.

"The amazing community of Windsor is my home. My children are growing up in Windsor and they are excited to know that there will be more of me for them now," Mizuno wrote.

News of her departure comes less than six weeks after police agencies from across Canada assisted the Windsor Police Service in dismantling the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. Protesters against COVID-19 mandates blocked the busiest border crossing in North America and crippled cross border trade for six days.

"I haven't heard anything with respect to this affecting morale." - Drew Dilkens, Windsor mayor & chair of the Windsor Police Services Board

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens — who's also chair of the Windsor Police Services Board — tells CBC News the blockade played no role in Mizuno's retirement.

"Not at all, not at all," said Dilkens, adding that many people have reflected back on what's most important in life after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another major file on the chief's desk was addressing recommendations around transparency and diversity from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission. In September, police said 26 of the 37 recommendations have been completed.

Mizuno said she trusts the organization has strong leadership and will continue being "one of the greatest in our country." She calls staff accomplished professionals and true heroes.

"With that knowledge, I am confident of the continued success of our organization, and while I leave the Windsor Police Service with some sadness, I am also incredibly proud of our people, our organization."

Deputy chief Jason Bellaire will become acting chief beginning April 1.

Bellaire acknowledge the internal memo sent by Mizuno when he spoke to Windsor Morning on Wednesay. He said it takes courage to announce this type of decision.

"It takes a lot out of a person to be chief of police," Bellaire said.

