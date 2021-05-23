'Life-altering:' As millions cope with smell loss from COVID-19, researchers find new explanations and possible treatments

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·13 min read

Elizabeth Byland has trouble stomaching chicken these days, because it smells to her like poop. Cauliflower tastes like metal and carrots like soap.

"I've got a dog that smells like orange slices," she said.

It's an improvement from last summer when the Richmond, Virginia, resident caught COVID-19 and couldn't smell or taste anything from July until after Thanksgiving.

"It's really life-altering," said Byland, 34. "It feels like I've lost a piece of my identity."

As the pandemic continues, more information is accumulating about the loss of smell that afflicts as many as 70% to 80% of people who catch COVID-19 and seems particularly common among those with mild disease.

For most, the condition only lasts for a few days or a few weeks. But for as many as one-third, the loss can last for months, said Dr. Evan Reiter, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Richmond. It may even be permanent.

Now, a new understanding is emerging about what causes smell loss with COVID and eventually, how it might be treated.

Elizabeth Byland and her husband Todd Murray. Byland caught COVID-19 last summer and still hasn&#39;t fully regained her sense of smell or taste.
Elizabeth Byland and her husband Todd Murray. Byland caught COVID-19 last summer and still hasn't fully regained her sense of smell or taste.

Smell loss has long been reported as a result of infections, smoking or head trauma and some people are born without the ability to smell. About 3% of Americans have little to no sense of smell and 12% have smell dysfunctions, according to a 2016 study.

"You don't think it's as important 'til you don't have it," Reiter said.

Losing smell can make people feel disoriented and detached, said Pamela Dalton, a smell researcher at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia. "When they walk into a familiar environment there's a whole dimension that's missing. There's a blankness there," she said. "It affects how they eat, it affects how they interact with other people, and it certainly affects their emotional state."

For Byland and as many as 40% to 45% of those who lose their smell, when scents return, they seem to be out of whack, Reiter said. This may be more common with COVID-19 than other viruses, but it's not clear why, he said.

Such strange scents used to be considered miswirings: as smell returned after an injury or an illness, sometimes the connections got crossed and things that used to smell like one thing started smelling like another, Dalton said.

A few experts now think, however, that as smell returns, the full bouquet may not come back at once, she said. So people like Byland perceive only part of the usual scent – the chemicals that are common to chicken and poop, for instance – rather than the full range that normally indicates chicken.

Psychological toll

The loss of smell can be dangerous. People who can't smell might miss gas fumes or fire.

But mostly the toll is psychological.

Since April 2020, Reiter has been regularly surveying people who recovered from COVID-19, asking about their sense of smell. More than 40% of those who lost their smell said they were left feeling depressed.

Depression may be connected to smell loss, Dalton said, not just because people are grieving their loss, but because there is a close connection between the brain's smell center and the spot where emotions are controlled. Without signals from the nose, it may dysregulate the emotional system.

Elizabeth Byland, her husband Todd Murray and their dogs Daisy, a shitzupoo, and CeCe, a lhasa apso. Byland lost her sense of smell last summer after a mild bout of COVID-19. Now, as her sense of smell slowly returns, many smells are not quite right. Her dogs, for example, particularly CeCe, smell to her like orange slices.
Elizabeth Byland, her husband Todd Murray and their dogs Daisy, a shitzupoo, and CeCe, a lhasa apso. Byland lost her sense of smell last summer after a mild bout of COVID-19. Now, as her sense of smell slowly returns, many smells are not quite right. Her dogs, for example, particularly CeCe, smell to her like orange slices.

Psychiatric disorders are often accompanied by changes in smell, and smell loss can signal impending dementia or Parkinson's years before the telltale signatures show up on brain scans.

While it's easy to identify when someone struggles to see or hear, a loss of smell and taste is invisible, which can be an added burden.

People are less conscious of their sense of smell than of vision or hearing, but still use it constantly as they go through the world: recoiling from trash, reveling in the scent of a spring breeze.

Byland, a professor of improvisation at Virginia Commonwealth University and a former dancer and gymnast, walks 5 miles every morning – without the bouquet of fresh-cut grass or her neighbors' roses.

She misses the smell of her husband when she hugs him, and her mom's distinctive scent. She can't tell anymore what her own body smells like. "I can't smell my skin, my hair. It's strange," Byland said.

It can even be hard to talk about, she said, because there are so few words in our vocabulary to describe smells. "It's like there's always this void."

For Byland and many others, the loss of smell also has meant the loss of ability to enjoy food. Some people truly lose their ability to taste after an infection, Dalton said, while others lose the aromas from food when their smell goes.

Much of what people perceive as taste is actually the odor of, say, chocolate, as it melts on the tongue. Some people experience a global loss of taste and some people find that sweet taste is more affected, Dalton said.

Although the pandemic has been isolating for everyone, not being able to smell or taste the turkey at Thanksgiving and similar missed moments amplified her sense of loss, Byland said.

"When someone loses two of their five sense due to COVID, the isolation can feel even greater," she said. "It always feels like you're just missing the mark."

Research opportunity

The COVID-19 pandemic has put smell in the spotlight. In the history of modern scientific research, there has never been an event that caused such widespread smell loss.

"When millions of people lose their sense of smell suddenly, it really brings it home to them just how important this sensory system is to them on a daily basis," Dalton said. "We're able to study the recovery process in much greater depth and in a far greater cohort than ever before."

There are only about 600 researchers worldwide who study smell, Dalton said, compared to about 11,000 who study vision.

Perhaps because there are so many patients, the people who have lost their smell from COVID-19 seem to be more vocal and active than those left scentless by previous viral outbreaks, Reiter said. They want answers. Even after other long-term symptoms go away, he said, "they may still be dealing with this for the rest of their lives."

Nancy Rawson, vice president of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia sniffs a card designed to test whether someone has lost their sense of smell.
Nancy Rawson, vice president of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia sniffs a card designed to test whether someone has lost their sense of smell.

Close to 40% of people Reiter surveyed had loss of smell as either their first or only COVID-19 symptom, with about 10% reporting it as their only symptom.

Unexpectedly, Reiter said, people who are younger and less symptomatic with COVID-19 may be more likely to lose their smell after infection. It's not clear why, he said.

Perhaps older people who are more likely to have severe disease already have a reduced sense of smell, and won't notice it as much. (The loss of smell increases with age, with more than 22% of Blacks over 65 suffering a loss of smell and 10% of whites, according to a 2017 study.)

Or someone who is hospitalized for three weeks might lose and regain their sense of smell without even noticing, he said.

Loss of smell is far more indicative of COVID-19 than fever, said Dalton, who helped create a program to screen for smell loss among workers, like nursing home employees.

They receive preprinted cards each of which has three boxes covered in plastic. Every morning, the worker pulls up the plastic and answers a few simple questions on their smartphone, tablet or computer: which of these has an odor, how strong is it on a scale of 1 to 10, and which of four options does it most smell like?

Some people don't lose their sense of smell entirely with COVID-19, but if a strong scent is perceived as an 8 one day and a 2 or 3 the next, the person is probably infected, she said. "If you had a sudden loss of smell and you didn't just suffer a head injury, you are pretty much guaranteed to have COVID."

Dalton hopes that the attention smell is receiving now will lead to a greater use of smell testing as part of regular medical exams and screening measures across the lifespan.

Causes of smell loss and steps toward treatment

The virus that causes COVID-19 is present in the lining of the nasal passages as well as the sensory neurons, the nervous system cells that enable the brain to interpret scents, French researchers Hervé Bourhy, Pierre-Marie Lledo, Marc Lecuit and colleagues found in a study published earlier this month.

The presence of the virus in this olfactory system explains why many people lose their smell when they are infected, Lledo said.

"That is the entry point for many viruses, so this was not unexpected," Bourhy added in the same interview, "but this was never demonstrated before in SARS-CoV-2."

If a person's immune system can fight off the virus while it remains in their olfactory system, it may never make it to their lungs, where it would likely make them sicker, Lledo said, perhaps explaining why loss of smell seems more common in people with mild infections.

Sensory neurons are can replace themselves, while most other neurons last a lifetime.

Lledo said their study clearly shows that the virus can kill these sensory neurons. The need to grow new ones explains why it can take a while for people to recover their sense of smell after an infection, he said.

Smell should normally return within 1 to 2 months and if it doesn't, he advises people to go see a doctor.

The direct path from the olfactory system into the brain may explain why some people complain of long-term brain fog or mood changes after COVID-19 infections, Bourhy said.

The team's findings suggest two ways to treat patients, Bourhy said. First, by controlling the replication of the virus in the olfactory system and second by controlling inflammation that can linger after the virus has cleared.

For someone with long-lasting smell loss, a physician may want to test if they still have virus in their body, or to consider anti-inflammatory medications, Lledo said.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 might also help the body clear the virus, if it hasn't already, Lledo said. And the shots should also protect people from losing their sense of smell even if they get infected, Bourhy said.

Truly understanding what causes smell loss from COVID-19 and other causes will make a big difference for a field that hasn't always had a lot of answers, said Steven Munger, a smell expert and director of the Center for Smell and Taste at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

There are no proven treatments for restoring smell, though researchers are working in several cutting-edge areas, including gene therapy and implants.

Restoring smell is tricky, Munger and others said, because each scent is composed of thousands of chemicals in different concentrations, each activating different patterns of brain cells.

"If we understand what's going wrong, that gives us mechanisms and targets that we can hopefully work to fix," he said. "Otherwise, we're sort of going blind."

Smell training

It's not entirely clear whether smell training can restore smell. "The jury is still very much out," Munger said, but "there's no harm in trying it."

Smell training is simple and inexpensive: take quick "bunny sniffs" of a few scents for five minutes every morning and every night.

The only downside, Dalton said, "is probably a little frustration." It can be boring to do these exercises, and it may be a few months before someone notices an improvement.

But studies have shown that smell training can help recover smell faster after it's lost and may promote recovery in someone who would never otherwise have regained their smell, she said.

"Smell is like a muscle. The more you use it, the better you can identify things in your environment," Dalton said.

How well the sense of smell continues with age depends on things like inflammation and mucus in the nose, but also how much people relied on their sense of smell. "I know plenty of people in their 70s and 80s who can detect minute quantities of things and identify them," Dalton said. "They tend to be people who sought out opportunities for smell whether it's cooking or gardening or whatever."

Training seems to work better when begun soon after a smell loss. "A year or two out from the loss of sense of smell, they probably are not going to get any benefit from that," Reiter said.

Duncan Boat, who runs a British charity for people who've lost their sense of smell and taste called Fifth Sense, said there's no need to buy fancy kits. Jars of spices will do just as well.

Pick smells that are familiar, advises Molly Birnbaum, editor in chief of "America's Test Kitchen Kids," who began studying smell when she lost her own sense 16 years ago after being struck by a car. Then planning to become a chef, Birnbaum was forced to change her career goals.

Smell training helped her recover her sense of smell, Birnbaum said. "Who knows if it's exactly the way it was before I lost it," she said, but at least she's no longer afraid to cook for other people.

Byland has been dutifully sniffing essential oils – lemon and eucalyptus– every morning and every night for months.

Now, she can override some of the awful smell of chicken by adding lots of spices, she said.

Talking about it helps, too, though she's still a little embarrassed to be complaining about smell at a time when so many have lost so much more. Byland didn't tell anyone but her mom, her husband and two close friends for months. Now, she said, she's ready to talk publicly about what she's going through.

"It helps to bring light back in to a very dark space that I think we have been in for a long time," she said.

She's been told it could take up to 18 months after her infection for her smell to fully return. Byland said she got her vaccine as soon as she was allowed, because she's terrified of catching COVID-19 a second time and losing even more.

As an improv instructor, Byland considers it part of her job to find the positive in the negative, so she's been looking for that out of this experience, too.

"I've never had to practice what I preach more, and also not letting this become my only narrative in life," she said.

She thinks her daily sniffing explains why CeCe, her white Lhasa Apso, now smells like orange slices, instead of something less pleasant. "I feel like that's a positive," she said, "and I'm leaning into it."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 smell loss: new research explores causes, treatments

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews leads the way as Maple Leafs even series with Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Lightning criticize officiating after Kucherov leaves following dirty slash

    The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several people have been injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club’s Serbian national league soccer title. The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located. Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards who the Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club. Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 mostly Red Star fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots. “This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said. “This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserves to be sharply punished.” The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Serbia has a history of tolerating hooliganism that often resulted in violence and outbursts of nationalism. With the return of nationalists to power in Serbia nine years ago, far-right soccer supporters were often seen at pro-government rallies, acting as security while promoting a nationalist political agenda. In exchange, analysts say, the hooligans have been allowed to pursue their illegal business activities. Several members of a radical Partizan fan group have been arrested since February and accused of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in what officials say is a major crackdown against crime. The Associated Press

  • Doncic has 31 points, Mavs beat Clippers 113-103 in Game 1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth. Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw. “We won the game,” he said. “That's all that matters for me.” Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range. “I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You’ve just got to be ready to shoot,” Finney-Smith said. The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. “We're a strength-in-numbers operation,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon.” Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts. “Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves,” Leonard said. “Nothing good comes easy.” Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center. “I plan on this team bouncing back,” George said. The Clippers didn’t make more than three 3-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets — both by George — over that stretch. “We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. “That’s just got to be us all 48 minutes.” The Clippers tied it at 60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60. Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear. But Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a 3, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third. Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. Beverley made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 straight points — including three 3-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway — to lead 60-55 going into halftime. The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kleber had six points and nine rebounds after missing six of his last eight regular-season games with a sore right Achilles. ... Both Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue coached without masks on, something the league approved earlier in the day. Clippers: Cardboard cutouts were added to make the lower bowl appear full of fans, although attendance continues to be limited by pandemic rules. FACES IN THE CROWD Hardaway enjoyed seeing fans, even opposing ones, in the stands. About 6,100 were on hand in a building that typically holds 18,000. “Seeing people sitting courtside felt good,” he said. “That atmosphere, that presence of fans in the arena, watching, making sure the opposing team isn’t making free throws, doing everything to distract you. It levels up your awareness.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Canadian international Lindsay Agnew breaks foot in training with NWSL side

    Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has been sidelined by a broken foot. The 26-year-old, who joined the North Carolina Courage last June, made the announcement on social media in advance of North Carolina's 2-1 home opener loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Agnew, who can play fullback, wingback and forward, said she suffered the injury in training this week. "I am very heartbroken about this unexpected curveball and the timing of it," she wrote. "But I'm thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support through the process. "I'll do everything I can to be back on the field as soon as possible." Agnew has 15 caps for Canada, most recently appearing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Canadian keepers shine However, one Canadian who did see action during the Orlando-North Carolina game was veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The 38-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., was making her first regular-season appearance for the Pride. After Sydney Leroux put Orlando up 1-0 in the 36th minute, McLeod made two crucial saves to keep her side ahead. The first came early in the second, as McLeod parried a blistering shot from North Carolina's Jessica McDonald. After the striker had been fed a dangerous through ball into the area, McLeod jumped into the air, her right hand getting just enough on McDonald's shot to slap it over the bar. The second was even more harrowing as McLeod fumbled a save. With the ball trickling toward goal, McLeod – on her back – managed to extend a hand to once again deny McDonald. Erin McLeod comes up clutch for Orlando: Fifteen minutes later, Alex Morgan doubled the Pride's lead. But, with minutes to go, McDonald finally managed to spoil McLeod's shutout, evading her defenders to get off a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Red Stars, Gotham split spoils In later action, the Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC battled to a nil-nil draw. It was a much-needed point for Chicago, who endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns in their season-opener last week. Gotham FC's Kailen Sheridan preserves clean sheet against Red Stars: While Chicago managed 13 shots, five on target, they were unable to beat Canada's Kailen Sheridan, who recorded her second clean sheet of the campaign, having also shut out The Houston Dash last week. The Whitby Ont., native came up clutch in the 28th minute, diving to the right; arm at full stretch to deny Kealia Watt a sure, highlight goal. As for Gotham, they squandered the two best chances of the match with both Carli Lloyd and Canada's Evelyne Viens hitting the crossbar. While Lloyd's chance came off of a shot, Viens rattled the bar with a header from near point-blank range, which then bounced dangerously back into play before being cleared to safety by a frantic Red Star defence.