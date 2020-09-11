Life at 40-plus: Brady vs. Brees tastiest of NFL matchups

Life at 40. Well, 41 and 43.

How sweet it can be.

In the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL annals, during one of the most anticipated openers the league has seen — though it won't be seen by fans at the Superdome because of the coronavirus pandemic — Tom Brady makes his Buccaneers debut against that youngster Drew Brees and the Saints.

For now, all those doubts about the NFL actually starting on time can be shoved aside as the sporting world savors these two QB codgers. They are the top two in yards and TDs passing, and it's the first game since 1998 (Dan Marino and John Elway) featuring the 1-2 career yards passing leaders.

The matchup brought Brees back — way back.

“It makes me remember back to 1999 when we played against each other in college," he said. "The Boilermakers travelled up to the Big House (Michigan Stadium). Unfortunately, that one didn’t end too well for us, but I think, little did we know, we would have the opportunities that we’ve had in the NFL. I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say that, I think we both pinch ourselves, the blessing and the opportunity to be able to play this long, play for so many great teams and with so many great players.”

Brady stuck to the cliches, uh, basics.

“I’m just happy to be playing and excited for the game this Sunday," Brady said. "We’ve got a great opponent. Drew’s an incredible quarterback. We know they’ve got a great offence , but they’ve got a really talented defence , a lot of good young players, a lot of good veteran players. It’s a good mix. It’s a really sound scheme, so it’s going to be a great football game.”

The season opened Thursday night in Kansas City with the familiar sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Chiefs up and down the field. The Super Bowl MVP threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Chiefs began defence of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

Welcome to Sofi Stadium, Stan Kroenke's billion-dollar palace where the Rams and Chargers will call home. The fans will be at home because of COVID-19, and look for huge TV ratings for this prime-time affair.

The Cowboys bring what looks like an all-world offence of RB Zeke Elliott, QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper and a stout line. They also bring a questionable defence that must provide a staunch pass rush to succeed.

LA keeps spending lots of money on stars (cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the latest), but also sent away one of its biggest (running back Todd Gurley).

Green Bay at Minnesota

Some interesting stats for this classic division rivalry:

—The Vikings are 23-9 at home in the regular season since their $1.1 billion venue opened in 2016, tied with New Orleans and Philadelphia for the NFC's best home record during that span.

—The Packers are 47-18-1 in games QB Aaron Rodgers has played against NFC North teams, 6-0 last year.

—Rodgers is 14-8-1 as the starter against the Vikings, including the playoffs, and led Green Bay to a division clincher in last year's finale. His passer rating of 107.1 is the highest of any opposing starting QB against the Vikings.

The lack of fans could have a hefty impact at US Bank Stadium.

Miami at New England

The one AFC East team that could once in a while derail the Patriots has been Miami, which upset New England in the 2019 finale, costing Brady's then-team a playoff bye. How much New England flavour do the Dolphins have? Three of their eight captains are newcomers who came from the Patriots: centre Ted Karras, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Their coach, Brian Flores, was a defensive assistant in New England.

As Brady moved south, Cam Newton headed north from Carolina. Other than Julian Edelman, Newton's receiving group is suspect, and Newton was injured for most of last season.

The Dolphins will wear a jersey patch to honour Don Shula, the winningest head coach in pro football history who died in May at 90.

Philadelphia at Washington

There's probably plenty of relief in the nation's capital that the season has arrived, even though Washington is expected to be a tailender. Ron Rivera, a highly accomplished coach, has been hired to not only find scoreboard success but to change the culture of a franchise plagued with off-field issues and searching for a new name.

