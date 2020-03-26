What Is Lifco's (STO:LIFCO B) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Lifco (STO:LIFCO B) shares are down a considerable 34% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 8.2% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Lifco Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Lifco's P/E of 21.36 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Lifco has a higher P/E than the average (11.6) P/E for companies in the industrials industry.

OM:LIFCO B Price Estimation Relative to Market March 26th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Lifco shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Lifco saw earnings per share improve by 8.4% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 22% annually, over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Lifco's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Lifco's net debt is 12% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Lifco's P/E Ratio

Lifco has a P/E of 21.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.1. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Lifco over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 32.5 back then to 21.4 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

