Liev Schreiber Steps Out with Pregnant Girlfriend and Son Sasha in Rare Appearance at Screening

The 'Asteroid City' actor shares two kids with ex Naomi Watts

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Liev Schreiber had a special plus-one this weekend — his son Sasha!

Over the weekend, the Asteroid City actor, 55, attended a screening for his new limited series on National Geographic, A Small Light. At the event, Schreiber was joined by his 16-year-old son Sasha and his pregnant girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 30.

In the photo, the star wears a gray jacket and white shirt and places his arms around his two companions. Sasha stands to his dad's left and wears a tie-dye sweatshirt and white pants, while Neisen wears a form-fitting black dress that highlighted her baby bump.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

In other photos, the actor and his son stand together alone and then with fashion designer Donna Karan, who hosted the event at her house in the Hamptons.

Schreiber shares Sasha and Kai, 14, with ex Naomi Watts, 54.

In January, Schreiber and Sasha enjoyed a father-son trip to Nassau, where the teenager officially became a certified diver. The actor sat poolside, played mini golf with Sasha and swam in Stuart's Cove. On Instagram, Schreiber shared photos of their trip as well as Sasha getting certified.

"So proud… Like a fish," he wrote alongside photos of Sasha scuba diving.

Last December, Schreiber celebrated Kai's 14th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. He shared a photo of the teen in an orange floral winter coat with matching orange backpack and wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful Kai Kai!!!"

Watts also honored Kai with a special birthday post and shared a photo of Kai in a mid-air split. "My darling Kai. Happy Birthday to you! Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day," she wrote.

"And 14 today! So fast!! I'm beyond proud to be your mum," Watts continued. "Keep leaping into this world with strength and grace. ❤️Xxx."

The previous summer, Watts and Schreiber reunited to celebrate Kai's graduation from middle school. Watts shared an Instagram snap of herself posing with her boyfriend Billy Crudup, 54, alongside Schreiber and Neisen as they celebrated the graduation with Kai and Sasha in a family photo.

"Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation," Watts captioned the happy moment.

Read the original article on People.