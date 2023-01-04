Liev Schreiber Enjoys a Father-and-Son Trip in Nassau with Sasha, 15: 'So Proud'

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
Photo credit: Baha Mar working hed:Liev Schreiber has a father son trip with sasha
Photo credit: Baha Mar working hed:Liev Schreiber has a father son trip with sasha

Baha Mar

Liev Schreiber and his son Sasha are soaking in the sun and the waves in Nassau.

The A Small Light actor, 55, and his son Sasha, 15, indulged in a father-and-son vacation at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Schreiber happily relaxed poolside at Beach Club, which has stunning views of Cable Beach and took on the Baha Bay waterpark.

He and Sasha, whom he shares with ex Naomi Watts, battled it out in mini golf and swam in Stuart's Cove and Sasha even got Padi certified so he could go scuba diving with his dad.

All that fun clearly helped the pair work up an appetite with them enjoying meals from renowned butcher Dario Cecchini at the resort's steakhouse Carna, oceanfront seafood dishes from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, as well as Cinko, a Kosher Asian Latino grill. Katsuya and Cleo Mediterraneo were included on the duo's list of eateries during their tropical getaway.

RELATED: Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Celebrate 'Darling' Child Kai's 14th Birthday: 'Beyond Proud'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber)

On Instagram, Schreiber shared photos of their trip as well as Sasha getting certified as a diver.

"So proud… Like a fish," he wrote alongside photos of Sasha in the water rocking his gear.

Earlier this week, the actor shared footage of Sasha just after he completed his open-water dive.

RELATED: Naomi Watts Calls Liev Schreiber 'Other Half of These Precious Gifts' in Birthday Tribute with Kids

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber)

Making a relatable comment, Schreiber told Sasha, "I don't want to do anything not cool right now or blow this up at all, but that was your first open water dive. I'm just curious what your take on that was."

"It was cool," Sasha, who looks just like his famous mom, said with a smirk. The teen's simple answer making the actor laugh.

Schreiber referenced Sasha's decision to downplay the moment in the caption and wrote, "Three wrecks, one swim thru, two moray eels, 15 reef sharks being fed by a guy in a chain Mail suit, trumpet fish, and giant sting ray…It was cool."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

In 2019, Watts opened up about co-parenting with Schreiber.

The former couple, who split in 2016 after 11 years together also share 14-year-old Kai and have often been seen positively co-parenting their children since their separation. In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Watts said that their relationship post-split is no coincidence.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she said at the time. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

