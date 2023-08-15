Lieutenant General Roly Walker tipped as next British Army chief

Lieutenant General Roly Walker is set to become the next head of the British Army, according to reports.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment on reports that the former Special Forces director will replace General Sir Patrick Sanders.

He is expected to step down as Chief of the General Staff next year, despite only taking up the post at the top of the Army in 2022.

Lt Gen Walker, who the Telegraph reports will take on the top army job, had been among those tipped as a possible successor.

The current Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, he was deployed in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

If appointed, he will take on the role amid debates about the future funding of the British army and concerns over troop cuts.