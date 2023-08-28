Lieutenant Commander Harry Brazier, characterful submariner and naval attaché in 1970s Moscow – obituary

Harry Brazier in Moscow, in front of the Kremlin

Lieutenant Commander Harry Brazier, who has died aged 82, was a submariner, naval attaché in Moscow and later a magistrate in Hong Kong.

Brazier was assistant naval attaché in Moscow in the late 1970s in the depths of the Cold War, a difficult assignment which Brazier addressed with an irrepressible sense of fun. One night, returning with his fellow attaché, Aubone “Boney” Pike, later than expected from a party, they just missed the duty babushka going up in the rather slow lift to deliver food to the covert, resident Soviet spook who lived on the floor above them.

They took off their shoes and ran up eight floors to overhear her knock and give a password. Allowing the babushka to descend in the lift, he went to the door, knocked and repeated the password, and when it was opened asked the spook if he would like pudding?

In Leningrad, he chanced to witness the launch of a Victor III nuclear-powered attack submarine when a black Volga drew up with a blonde and a redhead (there were lots of these in Brazier’s stories) in the back. The women invited him back to their flat to show off their icons, but he quipped “Sorry, we’re British and we’re rather busy spying. Could you come back in 10 minutes?”

Another time, while on a mission, Brazier broke his leg and was taken to a Leningrad hospital, where he noticed a portrait of Lenin on the back of the door and scrawled “This year we will mend twice as many legs as last year.”

As a young naval cadet

But Brazier was a highly efficient and effective attaché whose contribution was well received and valued by allies. His success was even recognised by the Soviets: normally departing attachés were either ignored or were called in by some anonymous officer who told them that they had behaved badly and were not welcome back. Brazier was seen by the general in charge of attaché liaison, who told him: “Harry, no doubt you have done a splendid job, we are very impressed with the way that you’ve gone out of the way to learn about the Soviet Union, and your sense of humour is well liked.”

Brazier married Christine Bradley in 1968: when they wanted to adopt children, various agencies objected to his occupation, but after they met Foreign Secretary David Owen, on a visit to Russia, he took an interest in their case, and they successfully adopted two boys.

Henry Lionel Brazier was born on March 22 1941 Horsham, West Sussex; he was brought up by his adopted grandfather Major Henry Bell, his mother Peggy and his stepfather, Commander John Bisgood, in Winsford, Somerset.

He regarded nine years at prep school and at Marlborough as “wasted”, and in 1959 he entered Dartmouth. He soon joined “the trade”, where the special mix of professionalism and licensed piracy appealed to his nature, and quickly made his mark as a fifth hand in the diesel-powered submarine Grampus. There, he became lifelong friends with the commanding officer, the future Admiral Sir “Sandy” Woodward [obit], who noted Brazier’s above-average degree of competence, confidence common sense and intelligence, and reported that “his sense of humour would improve the morale of any ship”.

Brazier out hunting with the Devon and Somerset Staghounds on Exmoor

Later, he served in the nuclear-powered Valiant in her first commission, in a talented wardroom, where Woodward was second-in-command.

He passed the “perisher” course in 1970, and while commanding Aeneas (1971-72), he trialled a new weapon for shooting down bothersome helicopters on the hunt for submarines. “Slam”, or submarine-launched air missile, was mounted on top of the fin and required the boat to come shallow when the helicopter was unaware. Brazier made it work, but the concept was daft, and it was abandoned.

After the staff course at Greenwich in 1973, he worked in naval intelligence in Whitehall (1974-76). There was a commuter service along the Thames using Russian-built hydrofoils, and once, when delays were caused by fog, the company proposed to terminate the trip at Tower Hill rather than Westminster. Brazier led the passengers in a sit-in strike, persuading the stewardesses to open the bar while he negotiated with the pilot. He used the diversion to steal the hydrofoil’s Russian-language handbooks.

Brazier was recommended for promotion to commander and lured with the promise of command of a Polaris submarine, but unexpectedly he demurred; he could not bear the thought of launching missiles against targets in the Soviet Union which he knew. A vacancy at GCHQ was offered him, but while in Moscow he had studied law, rising early in the morning to do two hours’ work before setting off to the embassy.

Brazier, left, during HMS London's visit to Russia

In his 40s and wanting to see more of his young family, in 1979 he chose to become a trainee shipping lawyer in London at the offices of Holman Fenwick & Willan. HFW was one of the first of the London law firms to expand internationally, and the Braziers moved to the new Hong Kong offices. Business in the 1980s was less serious, with more opportunities for fun than today. Long liquid lunches were the order of the day, and Brazier took to the lifestyle.

Brazier was a man of principles, adventure, and above all bonhomie, but despite his jovial manner and wit it was always very clear that his considerable intelligence could not be underestimated.

In 1989, after HFW failed to offer him a partnership, he joined the Hong Kong judiciary, where he learned a deep respect and admiration for Chinese culture and acknowledged the quirks which it brought, but his marriage failed.

He married, secondly, an Australian businesswoman, Carolyn Hopkins, and in 1997 after the handover of Hong Kong, they attempted to settle in Italy, but the change from the bustle of the East to the rural isolation of Umbria was too much for the marriage to bear.

With an Italian neighbour, Penny Redford-Young, Brazier restored the hamlet of Prato di Sotto as a holiday complex, but that marriage also ended in acrimony. In 2005 Brazier married Maggie Tuff.

He returned, penniless, to England in 2007, and retired to Dorset. His wife Maggie survives him.

Harry Brazier, born March 22 1941, died August 12 2023

