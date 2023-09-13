Lies of P's Metacritic score is revealed as first reviews land
Lies of P reviews are out, and it has earned a very respectable Metacritic score.
The Soulslike game from Neowiz Games follows a Timothée Chalamet-looking Pinocchio in his mission to find his creator Geppetto, after he wakes up in a city in chaos and overrun by enemies.
At the time of writing, the Metacritic score is 82 for PlayStation 5 (28 reviews), 81 for PC (15 reviews), and 82 for Xbox Series X (10 reviews). On OpenCritic, the game has a score of 83 from 33 reviews.
Several critics called Lies of P one of the best non-FromSoftware Soulslike games in recent years, praising the combat and offering a slightly different spin on the sub-genre, even if it does feel familiar.
Its dark and gritty retelling of a classic tale was mentioned as a highlight.
On the other hand, reviews stated that the game is bogged down by a slow start and some awkward mechanics. It's also quite linear, and doesn't appear to hit the same highs as a FromSoftware game.
If the game sounds appealing to you, it's out next week on September 19, including on Game Pass. Digital Spy will have a review sometime after its launch.
Take a look at what the critics have been saying below:
IGN - 8/10
"With an awesome weapon-crafting system, some really memorable boss fights, and one of the better stories we’ve seen in this genre, I can enthusiastically recommend you spend your time hanging out with Geppetto and friends."
GameSpot - 8/10
"Lies of P is content to adorn existing mechanics and ideas with its own story and aesthetic. This may be a derivative approach, but it nails the core Souls-like experience, with each of its various mechanics seamlessly coalescing to create a thrilling action game that's challenging, varied, and dripping with atmosphere."
Polygon - Recommended
"The game surprised and engulfed me with its grim tale, in which greed and obsession for power turned a city against itself. Despite a clear obligation to pay homage to its pioneers, it carves its own reality — one in which you decide which illusions to believe in."
GamesRadar+ - 4/5
"Despite the odd stray hitbox and unknown factor of stagger mechanics, Lies of P's approach to combat is a thoughtful rework of the classic Souls formula. The sheer variety of combinations means it retains the best of Bloodborne's combat while making welcome improvements when it comes to crafting a specific build."
PC Gamer - 74/100
"While Lies of P trips over some mechanical clumsiness and can't escape its inspirations, it's a competent action game with a unique toolset for experimentation. Maybe more impressively, through the grim spectacle of puppet violence, it's a successful gothic folktale reimagining."
VG247 - 2/5
"Its action is competent, but lacks the polish and stir of its contemporaries. Its atmosphere can be engrossing, but it’s a hodgepodge of themes and aesthetics you’ve seen before that never rises above the familiar. I was never impressed by it, and I never stopped questioning the point of the entire endeavour throughout my time with it."
Lies of P is out on PC/Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox on September 19.
