Liegghio's late 55-yard field goal lifts Blue Bombers to 20-18 win over Roughriders

REGINA — A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

The field goal, the longest of Liegghio’s CFL career, came with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter and gave the Bombers their only lead of the game. The victory clinched a playoff spot for the 11-1 Bombers with the Riders dropping to 6-6 with the tough defeat. Winnipeg is 7-0 on the road this season.

The teams combined for 34 points in the first half but the defences tightened after the break, resulting in a scoreless third quarter.

The Riders took an 18-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter on a 77-yard single by punter Kaare Vedvik.

After Liegghio’s field goal, the Riders drove deep into Winnipeg territory only to have quarterback Cody Fajardo intercepted by Jason Mallett on the 14-yard line. Fajardo’s pass was tipped by running back Frankie Hickson and Mallett was in the right place at the right time to make the interception.

The Riders opened the game with an impressive 11-play, 67-yard drive capped off with a one-yard touchdown from Fajardo on a quarterback sneak.

A single, on the ensuing kickoff, and two field goals from Brett Lauther increased the Saskatchewan lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.

The Bombers responded with a pair of touchdown passes by Zach Collaros, which were sandwiched around Lauther’s third field goal of the game.

Nick Demski hauled in the first touchdown pass, making a late adjustment on a 50-yard route to make an over-the-shoulder catch. Collaros bought himself some time to find Dalton Schoen on a 22-yard scoring pass that closed the gap to 17-14.

Leigghio hit a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make the score 17-17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.

Jeff DeDekker, The Canadian Press