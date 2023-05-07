Liechtensteinische Landesbank (VTX:LLBN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CHF2.50

Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (VTX:LLBN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of May to CHF2.50. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Liechtensteinische Landesbank has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Liechtensteinische Landesbank's payout ratio of 52% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 41.7%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 48% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CHF1.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CHF2.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Liechtensteinische Landesbank might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Liechtensteinische Landesbank has grown earnings per share at 5.6% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Liechtensteinische Landesbank that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

