Bunk beds in economy class? The in-flight innovation we've been waiting for

Annabel Fenwick-Elliott
·6 min read
Air New Zealand Skynest sleeping pod
Air New Zealand Skynest sleeping pod

Air New Zealand has announced the introduction of stacked lie-flat beds in its economy cabin in what will be a landmark development for long-haul plane travel.

The Kiwi carrier will debut its Skynest, comprising six units that are billed ‘the world's first sleep pods in the sky for Economy travellers’, on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the end of 2024.

Prices are yet to be announced but passengers in Economy and Premium will be able to book a four-hour slot, limited to one person, once during the flight, with demand expected to be strong across more than 200 seats in the section.

The stacked, bunk-style pods – reminiscent of Japanese hotel sleeping capsules – will feature a privacy curtain and USB charging, and cabin crew will change the bed linen after each slot.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said of the concept, which was first mooted in 2020: “New Zealand's location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long-haul travel experience. We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort, and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested. We wanted to offer our Economy customers a lie-flat option and that's how Skynest was born. It's going to be a real game changer for the economy travel experience."

Skynest joins the ‘Skycouch’, launched in 2010, a bookable seating option on some of its Dreamliners that sees three economy seats transformed into a lie-flat bed – a concept similar to that introduced by Thomas Cook Airlines before it went bust in 2019, and a tactic any of us can employ should we find ourselves lucky enough to snag an empty row on a lengthy flight.

Still, the dedicated pods are a revolutionary move for Air New Zealand, voted by our readers as being the fourth best long-haul airline at the last Telegraph Travel Awards, and operating some of the world’s longest routes; its most notable being the 17-hour-50-minute service between Auckland and New York.

Air New Zealand Skynest sleeping pod
Air New Zealand Skynest sleeping pod

There are no plans, alas, for a comparable service that links the carrier with UK, after the 2019 scrapping of its iconic NZ1 from London Heathrow to Auckland via Los Angeles (previously the world’s longest direct flight, in that it retained its flight code after a stopover) which served British holidaymakers on their way to New Zealand for 37 years.

Sleeping pods in economy have been a long time coming for the aviation industry. Back in 2007 German airline Lufthansa said it was considering the use of triple-decker bunk beds on its Airbus A380, and that results from the survey it conducted on them were “very positive”.

Around the same time Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said he thought the concept was promising, but Raymond Kollau, founder of Airlinetrends.com, predicted: “It will be a long way before they come to the aircraft cabin. Certification and passenger opposition to being 'stacked like cattle' present significant barriers.”

Then, in 2018 at Hamburg’s Aircraft Interiors Expo, Airbus, Europe’s biggest aircraft manufacturer, announced its plans to turn plane cargo holds into sleeping and relaxation compartments for passengers, and at the 2019 event, the designs won a Crystal Cabin Award.

Geoff Pinner, head of cabin and cargo at Airbus, told Telegraph Travel: “Airlines came to us to see how they can better utilise the space in their aircraft. With lower deck use, they can also generate more revenue without having to spend money to change the aircraft or add business-class seats. On a long-haul flight, the airline could potentially rent out each of these spaces to a number of passengers in different time slots throughout the flight. So an economy class offering could potentially come with a sleeping bed add-on.”

Air New Zealand clearly took note, and if its new Skynest proves to a success, other ultra-long-haul carriers could well follow; particularly the likes of Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier, which is aiming to resume plans for its direct London-Sydney ‘Project Sunrise’ flights, tipped for late 2025. Spanning 11,030 miles, it would beat what is currently the world’s longest flight, Singapore Airlines’ regular service between Singapore and New York JFK, which clocks in at 9,537 miles.

Five historic innovations in cabin comfort

Air New Zealand Skycouch

The carrier’s new ‘Skynest concept’ builds on its ‘Skycouch’ seating format, which was dubbed ‘Cuddle Class’ when it launched in 2011. These specially designed seats include a panel at the front that folds up to a horizontal position to create a sleeping area large enough for two people. Prices vary substantially across routes, but start from about 600NZD (£300).

Sleeper's Row, Lufthansa

Last year, German carrier Lufthansa rolled out a successful trial of its ‘Sleeper’s Row’ in economy class on selected long-haul flights. This offers passengers an entire row of three or four adjacent seats, along with a comfortable business-class-style mattress topper, full sized pillow and blanket, as well as a special seatbelt allowing them to stay buckled while reclined. The surcharge ranges between €159 to €229 (£135 to £195) and is available on long haul flights of 11 hours or more.

The Booth, Virgin Atlantic

New to Virgin Atlantic as of April 2022, 'The Booth' is billed as a new ‘social space’ for Upper Class passengers onboard the carrier’s long-haul widebody Airbus A350s, and has launched on flights between London Heathrow and Orlando, Florida, with more routes to follow. It comprises lounge seating, a table, touch screen monitors which display a digital art gallery and a tail and belly cam of the aircraft; and the space offers a number of experiences for two, including private dining, card games and wine tasting.

The Booth, Virgin Atlantic
The Booth, Virgin Atlantic

Cosy Joon, Air France

Joon, a little sister to Air France, launched at the end of 2017 and targeted millennials with VR headsets, craft beer and a very avant-garde safety demonstration video (we reviewed it shortly after it launched) – but the world wasn’t ready, and it folded just two years later. One of its more promising innovations (and perhaps we’ll see it resurrected elsewhere) was ‘Cosy Joon’; modular seats that transformed into a bed or play area for children, which worked by converting the child's seat headrest into an additional seat to fill the space between the rows, with an overlay mattress and seat belt extension.

Qatar Q-suite

A first for business class when it made its debut in 2017, Qatar’s QSuite is a partitioned suite that provides each passenger with a private enclave throughout the flight. These customisable spaces can be conjoined to create what was the first-ever (and still is the only) double bed available in business class, as well as a “cabin within a cabin” constructed when adjustable panels and movable TV monitors are stowed away to fuse four individual suites into a private communal space for friends and families travelling together.

Over to you: A few years back when we asked our readers whether they'd like bunk beds on long-haul flights – 73 per cent said yes, while only 27 per cent voted no.

Would you book one of Air New Zealand’s new pods? Let us know in the comment box below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • García's walk-off homer gives Rangers 3-2 win over Nationals

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Give Adolis García a bat late for the Texas Rangers, and there’s a good chance he’ll do something to change the game. Exhibit 13 came Saturday. The Cuban slugger homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Garcia drilled a 2-2 slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2) into Washington's bullpen, just to the left of the hitting background in center field. He took several steps with the bat in his hand be

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.