Lidl's £12.99 pet teepee tent is perfect for keeping dogs cosy this autumn

Looking to treat your pet this autumn? Well, Lidl is selling an affordable teepee tent for dogs as part of it's weekly offers — and it's only £12.99.

The Zoofari Pet Bed, available in stores now, is suitable for cats and smaller dog breeds. Made from polyester and pine wood, the tent has a practical removable reversible cushion (one side is lighter for summer, while the other is thicker for winter) and a sturdy frame. It's the ideal item for smaller spaces, thanks to its compact size.

As well as the purse-friendly tent, there's a cosy pet chair on offer too. Priced at £12.99, the foldable space-saving chair provides your four-legged friend with somewhere cosy to sit at home. It's in a soft grey and has a sturdy cover secured with hook and loop fasteners.

Elsewhere in the pet range, you'll also find a reflective pet harness (£14.99), a retractable dog lead (£5.99), useful grooming accessories (£1.99) and an adorable pet cat cave (£7.99). Whether you're on the lookout for some practical pet pieces or want to treat your pup to a fun game, Lidl's new range ticks all the right boxes.

The products aren't available online, so you'll have to be quick if you want to pick one up in stores. Your pet will thank you for it!

